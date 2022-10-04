HESPERIA — Hart’s cross country teams swept the third West Michigan Rivers jamboree Tuesday afternoon at Baker Woods in Hesperia in a dominant fashion.

Hart’s boys had seven runners the top 10 at the WMC Rivers Division jamboree, and a perfect score was broken up by Mason County Central’s Gavin Shirey and a pair of runners from North Muskegon. The Spartans finished fifth in the six-school standings.

Clayton Ackley won the race, 0.03 seconds ahead of Seth Ackley and 0.31 seconds before Wyatt Dean. Max Stitt was fourth. Jack Slotman (eighth), Easton Vander Zwaag (ninth) and Caleb Bitely (10th) were all in the top 10.

Hunter Sanford finished 12th for Central.

“Gavin did well. Hunter Sanford is getting healthier and stronger. My top three boys are just plugging away,” said Central coach Ed Sanders.

Hart’s girls did have a perfect score of 15 points although Shelby’s Emma Soelberg broke up the Pirates’ march in the top nine runners as she ran to third. The Tigers, though, didn’t have a complete team of five runners competing.

Jessica Jazwinski won the race followed by Alyson Enns. After Soelberg were Lexie Beth Nienhuis (fourth), Savanna Owens (fifth), Abigail Pretty (sixth), Kenai Kokx (seventh), Lauren Pretty (eighth) and Lilly Hopkins (ninth).

Central’s Adison Thorne rounded out the top 10. Teammate Mallory Miller was 15th.

“Those two girls, they’re grinders. The times on that course, and people might not understand, but of all the courses that I’ve seen, Hesperia is one of the top two or three of the toughest. There’s no flat ground at all,” Sanders said. “It’s unbelievably hard.”

Boys team results: Hart 18, North Muskegon 72, Shelby 95, Ravenna 98, Mason County Central 101, Hesperia 145

Mason County Central boys: 5-Gavin Shirey, 19:13.50. 12-Hunter Sanford, 19:52.95. 19-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 20:46.98. 42-Asher Johnson, 24:40.25. 45-Brayden Figgins-Newton, 27:09.06. 46-Sam Johnson, 28:38.63. 50-Jacob Failor, 30:00.61. 53-Ethan Gancarz, 30:49.54.

Hart boys: 1-Clayton Ackley, 18:52.01. 2-Seth Ackley, 18:52.04. 3-Wyatt Dean, 18:52.32. 4-Max State, 19:01.95. 8-Jack Slotman, 19:32.97. 9-Easton Vander Zwaag, 19:40.45. 10-Caleb Bitely, 19:43.76. 15-Josef Bromley, 20:09.61. 18-Avery Guikema, 20:39.66. 23-Bryce VanderKodde, 21:17.60. 41-Matthew Frasier, 24:18.21.

Girls team results: Hart 15, Mason County Central 59, Ravenna 70

Mason County Central girls: 10-Adison Thorne, 25:06.75. 15-Mallory Miller, 27:25.23. 20-Nyvaeh Wendt, 29:42.81. 23-Ava Brooks, 29:59.80. 25-Eva Hradel, 30:31.58. 29-Jessica Petersen, 31:37.54. 32-Marissa Quillan, 34:13.19. 37-Katie Henne, 42:33.19.

Hart girls: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, 20:05.19. 2-Alyson Enns, 20:18.97. 4-Lexie Beth Nienhius, 23:15.21. 5-Savanna Owens, 23:22.68. 6-Abigail Pretty, 23:29.54. 7-Kenai Kok, 23:35.82. 8-Lauren Pretty, 23:54.94. 9-Lilly Hopkins, 25:02.78. 13-Abigail Studer, 26:50.19. 18-Harriet Kidder, 28:34.68. 19-Lillian Wolf, 29:34.11. 27-Imogene Brumbaugh, 31:18.01. 30-Anaya VanderZwaag, 32:48.03.