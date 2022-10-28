REMUS — Hart's cross country teams secured regional championships yet again Friday, sweeping the top honors at the MHSAA Division 3 meet hosted by Remus Chippewa Hills.

With the victories, the Pirates are headed back to the state championship meets hosted at Brooklyn's Michigan International Speedway next Saturday. Joining the Pirates there, too, will be Manistee's Cecilia Postma as she finished fifth for the girls and her teammate Jack O'Donnell, who was 15th overall in the boys race.

Hart's girls dominated another meet again, led by regional champion Jessica Jazwinski with a time of 17:39.33. Alyson Enns was the regional runner-up for the 1-2 Hart finish. Hart's top five girls all finished within the top 15 for all-region honors. Lexie Beth Nienhuis, Savanna Owens and Abigail Pretty were 12th, 13th and 14th, respectively.

Mason County Central was led by Adison Thorne, who finished in 29th.

Hart's boys had just as an impressive showing as the Pirates had five runners in the top 12, led by Clayton Ackley's runner-up finish. The boys race winner was Benzie Central senior Hunter Jones in 15:12.29.

Wyatt Dean was fourth and Seth Ackley was seventh. Max Stitt finished 10th and Caleb Bitley was 12th.

Mason County Central's boys were paced by Gavin Shirey, who finished 24th.

Boys team results: Hart 35, Reed City 75, Benzie Central 93, White Cloud 143, Lake City 175, Manistee 200, Remus Chippewa Hills 205, Shelby 234, McBain 243, Morley-Stanwood 256, Hesperia 257, Mason County Central 263

Mason County Central boys: 24-Gavin Shirey, 18:06.93. 38-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 18:55.18. 64-Trey Johnson, 21:16.04. 72-Asher Johnson, 22:41.97. 74-Brayden Figgins-Newton, 23:28.24. 79-Sam Johnson, 24:54.20.

Hart boys: 2-Clayton Ackley, 16:17.17. 4-Wyatt Dean, 16:25.45. 7-Seth Ackley, 16:57.68. 10-Max Stitt, 17:23.20. 12-Caleb Bitely, 17:27.94. 23-Josef Bromley, 18:06.18. 29-Easton Vander Zwaag, 18:19.09.

Manistee boys: 15-Jack O’Donnell, 17:33.91. 27-Luke Senters, 18:14.54. 51-Kaden Worch, 19:37.28. 54-Ethan Edmondson, 20:09.23. 56- Benjamin Celina, 20:14.30. 58-Elliot Hoeflinger, 20:18.05. 65-Tug Thuemmel, 21;18.21.

Girls team results: Hart 42, Benzie Central 65, Remus Chippewa Hills 110, Manistee 145, Reed City 150, McBain 178, Manton 179, Morley-Stanwood 239, LeRoy Pine River 243, Lake City 256, White Cloud 262, Shelby 270, Mason County Central 311

Mason County Central girls: 29-Adison Thorne, 22:35.37. 63-Jayden Baker, 24:48.00. 64-Mallory Miller, 24:51.08. 74-Nyvaeh Wendt, 25:38.15. 86-Eva Hradel, 28:33.25. 89-Hannah Thurow, 29:25.35.

Hart girls: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, 17:39.33. 2-Alyson Enns, 18:27.39. 12-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 20:49.87. 13-Savanna Owens, 20:50.27. 14-Abigail Pretty, 20:50.59. 18-Lauren Pretty, 21:18.15. 19-Kenai Kokx, 21:20.98.

Manistee girls: 5-Cecilia Postma, 20:01.45. 22-Georgia Haag, 21:32.54. 38-Claire Scott, 22:57.53. 39-Magdalena Herberger, 22:58.70. 49-Katie Smoel, 23:59.70. 55-Abbie Robinson, 24:09.51.