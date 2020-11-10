Hart’s cross country teams dominated the all-conference listings — right in line with the kind of season each had.
The boys and girls teams both won the West Michigan Conference championship, and the girls just won their fourth straight state championship. The boys team was the state runner-up, its best finish at the state meet yet.
Hart’s boys team had six of its members on the all-conference team with one more earning honorable mention honors. Hart’s girls had five runners on the all-conference team with two others receiving honorable mention.
Alex Enns, the league champion, was joined by teammates Spencer Vander Zwaag, Clayton Ackley, Wyatt Dean, Seth Ackley and Noah Bosley on the all-conference team. Michael Tubbs was named honorable mention.
Mason County Central had two runners earn honorable mention: Gavin Shirey and Gage Tyron.
Alyson Enns was the girls league champion, and she runs for Hart. Teammates Audrianna Enns, Savannah Ackley, Lynae Ackley and Lauren VanderLaan were all all-conference runners. Earning honorable mention were Layla Creed and Savanna Owens.
Mason County Central’s Nyah Tyron was named all conference, too.
Boys All-WMC: Hart — Alex Enns, Spencer Vander Zwaag, Clayton Ackley, Wyatt Dean, Seth Ackley and Noah Bosley. Montague — Cale Coppess and Kaiden Hainer. Whitehall — Riley Buys and Addison Bluhm.
WMC boys honorable mention: Hart — Michael Tubbs. Mason County Central — Gavin Shirey and Gage Tyron. North Muskegon — Jude Meldrum-Roy. Oakridge — Maxwell Remondino.
Girls All-WMC: Hart — Alyson Enns, Audrianna Enns, Savannah Ackley, Lynae Ackley and Lauren VanderLaan. Mason County Central — Nyah Tyron. Montague — Isabelle Such, Dreea Atchison. North Muskegon — Gabriella Winged. Whitehall — Ariana Treat.
WMC girls honorable mention: Hart — Layla Creed and Savanna Owens. Ravenna — Autumn Morton. Shelby — Emma Soleberg. Whitehall — Hayli Fagan and Olivia Tjapkes.