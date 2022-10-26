Hart's dominant season in cross country was reflected in the West Michigan Conference's all-conference teams as the Pirates had six boys runners and seven girls runners were named.

The Hart runners were joined by a pair of Mason County Central runners.

For the Hart girls, seniors Savanna Owens and Abigail Pretty, juniors Alyson Enns, sophomores Jessica Jazwinski and Lauren Pretty and freshman Kenai Kokx were all named all-West Michigan Conference. Hart sophomore Libby Hopkins was honorable mention.

Mason County Central freshman Adison Thorne was named all-conference.

Pirates boys named all-conference were seniors Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley, Wyatt Dean, Eason VanderZwaag and Caleb Bitely with sophomore Max Stitt. Earning honorable mention was freshman Jack Slotman and senior Josef Bromley.

Spartans senior Gavin Shirey earned all-conference honors, and sophomore Hunter Sanford was honorable mention.

Boys All-West Michigan Conference: Hart - Clayton Ackley, senior; Seth Ackley, senior; Wyatt Dean, senior; Max Stitt, sophomore; Easton VanderZwaag, senior; Caleb Bitely, senior. Mason County Central - Gavin Shirey, senior. North Muskegon - Jude Meldrum-Roy, senior; Evan Atkinson-Miller, junior. Ravenna - Matthew Anton, junior.

Boys WMC honorable mention: Hart - Jack Slotman, freshman; Josef Bromley, senior. Mason County Central - Hunter Sanford, sophomore. North Muskegon - Parker Maciejewski, senior.

Girls All-West Michigan Conference: Hart - Jessica Jazwinski, sophomore; Alyson Enns, junior; Lexie Beth Nienhuis, sophomore; Savanna Owens, senior; Abigail Pretty, senior; Kenai Kokx, freshman; Lauren Pretty, sophomore. Mason County Central - Adison Thorne, freshman. North Muskegon - Carolyn Bennett, senior. Shelby - Emma Soelberg.

Girls WMC honorable mention: Hart - Libby Hopkins, sophomore. Holton - Vanessa Peltoniemi, senior; Aubrey Goyings, sophomore. Ravenna - Autumn Morton, senior. Shelby - Catalina Strong, junior.