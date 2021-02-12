The Hart Pirates' offense cooled in the second half, as they dropped a West Michigan Conference matchup with Shelby Thursday night, 57-27.
Hart trailed, 12-6, after one and 26-14 at the break.
In the second half, the Tigers pulled away, outscoring the Pirates by five in the third quarter and 13 points in the fourth to cruise to their second victory of the season.
Zach Bitely led the Pirates with 12 points as Parker Hovey added nine.
Hart moves to 0-2 on the year and will travel to Whitehall for their next game.