SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central lost another very close football contest Friday night at Spartan Community Field, falling to Hart, 22-16, in Scottville.

The Spartans (1-5, 1-3 West Michigan Rivers) trailed through much of the game against the Pirates (4-2, 2-1 WMC Rivers). The end result was another defeat by a touchdown or less on back-to-back weeks after suffering a five-point loss last week to Ravenna.

"Another tough one. We’re on the cusp. We can’t make the big play or can’t make the big stop. We’re not consistent. We’re just not consistent," said Central coach Scott Briggs. "We’ll play well for a periods of time and seem like have it all together and then we’ll have those moments (where things go bad). In those close games, that’s what it comes down to. When you have a blowout, you can afford those (mistakes)."

The Pirates opened the scoring, and Central responded. Hart had a 14-6 halftime lead, and Central nearly had the game knotted up by halftime.

"We had a touchdown dropped in the end zone (right before halftime)," Briggs said. "We had some opportunities that we blew, but the kids kept fighting. That’s what they’ll have to do for the rest of the season. It’s been a frustrating season from the standpoint that we’ve been close."

Hart was able to snap a two-game skid to the Spartans in the series that pits two of the five founding members of the West Michigan Conference 90 years ago. Going into Friday's game, Central won 10 of the last 11 in the series. Hart leads the all-time series since 1927 at 54-38-1.

The Spartans host their homecoming next Friday against WMC newcomer Hesperia before traveling to Shelby and Ludington to close out the season.

"There's still a lot to play for," Briggs said. "But it's a matter of are they going to get back at it or are they going to let this get to them and just go through the motions kind-of thing. Hopefully, it will be the first and not the last."

Hart hosts Holton next Friday. The Pirates will wrap up the season with a home game against Hesperia and a road game at Ravenna.