The Hart boys' basketball team survived a 20-point fourth from White Cloud to pick up a non-conference win Wednesday night, 50-47.
After trailing 10-7 after one quarter, the Pirates outscored the Indians 16-7 to take a six point lead into the break.
Hart's offense stayed hot in the third quarter as they increased their lead to 13 points with one quarter to play.
In the final stanza, it was the Indians whose offense came alive, outscoring the Pirates 20-10, but Hart was able to hold on for the victory.
Parker Hovey paced the Pirates with 15 points as Delfino Hernandez added three threes and Kellen Kimes chipped in with eight rebounds.
The Pirates move to 1-3 on the season and will head to North Muskegon on Friday to take on the Norsemen.