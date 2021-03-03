MUSKEGON — A slow first half offensively for the Hart boys basketball team set them back as they fell to Oakridge on the road Tuesday night, 60-41.
The Pirates trailed, 17-6, after the first and, 33-16, at the half time break.
Hart trimmed the lead to 14 after the third as they trailed, 41-27, but the Eagles pulled away even further in the fourth as they held on for the win.
Parker Hovey led the Pirates with 12 points, followed by Tony Rayo and Zach Bitely, each scoring eight points.
The Pirates fall to 2-8 on the year and will host Fruitport Calvary Christian on Thursday.