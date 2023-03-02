MOUNT PLEASANT — Hart’s and Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading teams finished fourth and eighth, respectively, at the MHSAA Division 4 state competition hosted at Central Michigan University’s McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant.
“It was a huge deal (to get back to the state finals). We were really nervous going into regionals and it was definitely a close race there. We were very fortunate to be here,” said Central coach Cheri Stibitz.
“I feel like they (the Spartans) did very well. We had one of our best round threes; we had a little teenie bobble, but I wouldn’t say that cost us an eighth place finish by any means,” Stibitiz said. “They did fantastic and put their best foot forward today.”
Hudson won the state championship with 771.
The Spartans scored 713.72 points. Central’s first round score was 216 points. In the second round, the Spartans scored 199.72 points. Central’s final round score was 298 points.
The Spartans thought they did well in their second go-round at state, and this group of seniors left a mark on the program.
“It’s a little emotional because we’re seniors and it’s our last year. I’m just trying to soak in every moment of it,” said Central senior Brooke Wood.
“I’m really proud of how far we’ve come in the past four years. Our freshman year, we were placing fifth and fourth, but now we’re second in the conference and eighth in the state.”
“I think it’s (MCC’s 2023 performance compared to last year) better because I feel personally here now,” said Central senior Geralyn Soberalski. “Our first year, I felt so shocked I couldn’t feel any emotion.”
Central showed a 14.86-point improvement from the regional at Grand Rapids Northview. The Spartans’ district score was 17.5 points better.
Central also had a vast improvement on its state score by 58.12 points from a year ago.
“We were definitely closer to a seventh place finish this time than we were last year, so that’s a huge gain. I know last year we didn’t even break 700, so this year we’re just happy that we’re improving from last year,” Stibitz said.
Hart finished with 739.56 points, 1.6 points behind third place Adrian Madison and 5.64 points
had 220.10 points in the opening round. In the middle round, Hart scored 215.06 points. The Pirates’ final round was 304.40 points.
“I think we did a wonderful job,” said Hart coach Jen Hlady. “We had a little bit of a gap coming out of round one, but we caught up after round two. Round three was basically a flawless round for us. Nerves didn’t get the best of us today.
“We knew going in that we might do that (be behind after round one) and they did, but they gave it their all and that’s all we can ask for.”
Hart improved on its regional score by 10.44 points, but its district score was 5.37 points better than the state score.
“Lexie Nienhuis flying in the air in round three, she was total confidence. She had her arms going and there were no nerves. Nora Chickering was landing everything for us today. We really don’t want to have any step outs or bobbles and she didn’t do that,” Hlady said. “Everything was squeezed feet, legs together and pointed toes. She was phenomenal.
“These three girls, the seniors – I can’t say enough about them. We’re really going to miss them.”
Each of the Pirates seniors said they saw their improvements on Thursday afternoon.
“I’m so proud of all the girls on the team, I think we all did our best and pushed through no matter what,” said Hart senior Lillian Hallack.
The Spartans returned to the state tournament for the second year while the Pirates returned to the state meet after going in 2020.
The West Michigan Conference was represented with two schools for the first time since 2015 when Hart and Shelby qualified.
This was the first year in a long time that the DeltaPlex in the Grand Rapids was not the state finals venue.
“This venue is amazing and is way more comfortable (than the DeltaPlex) for athletes and spectators as well,” Stibitz said. “The girls enjoyed the venue and it gave them the feel of a college experience that they could potentially be having soon. This whole experience has been great.”