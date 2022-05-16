WHITEHALL — Hart's golf team finished fourth and Mason County Central was sixth at the West Michigan Conference jamboree hosted Monday by White Lake Golf Club in Whitehall.
Whitehall won the jamboree, edging Montague by two shots, 172 to 174. Hart scored a 192 to finish fourth. The Spartans shot a 216.
Montague's Danny Flanagan was the medalist as he shot a 40.
Hart's Kohen Porter finished in a three-way tie for fifth with a 44. Benjamin Lipps was in a three-way tie for 11th with a 46. Chance Alvesteffer with a 50 and Jake VanderWilk with a 52 rounded out the Pirates' score.
Jayden Perrone led the Spartans with a 52. Bryce Thurow shot a 53, Colton Bourgette shot a 54 and Kolden Myer scored a 57. Also playing for the Spartans were Wyatt Green (57) and Ryan Budzynski (62).