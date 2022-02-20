HOWARD CITY — Hart’s wrestling team will have four representatives at the MHSAA individual wrestling state tournament in two weeks at Ford Field following the regional tournament Saturday.
The Pirates’ Trayce Tate and Mason Cantu led the way with individual regional championships from the Division 3 tournament at Howard City Tri-County.
Tate won the 119-pound regional championship with a 3-1 victory against Clare’s Bryson Hernandez. Tate scored a technical fall in the opener followed by a win by injury. The junior will take a 37-4 record into the state tournament.
Cantu won the 145-pound title with a 4-3 decision against Grand Rapids West Catholic’s Cole Karasinski. Cantu, a senior with a 44-1 record, earned a technical fall in the opener followed by a pin in the semifinals.
Leo Guadarrama nearly made it three regional champions for the Pirates. He scored a major decision and a tiebreaker in the semifinals at 215 pounds. In the championship, Alma’s Adam Garcia needed to turn away Guadarrama with a 4-3 win in sudden victory. Guadarrama, a senior, heads to the state tournament with a 44-2 record.
One of Hart’s two 160-pounders advanced to the state tournament. Junior Zane Thomas won his initial match, but fell in the semifinals. He won his consolation semifinal in a two-point decision to quality for state. In the third-place match, he fell to Alma’s Jaden Morrow by major decision. He takes a 34-15 record to state.
Teammate and freshman Alex Hicks fell to Morrow by a technical fall in the opener at 160 pounds, and then dropped his next match to wrap his season with a 23-10 record.
Ivan Lara, a sophomore, dropped his opening match at 285 pounds, but rebounded to win his initial consolation match. However, he lost in the consolation semifinals. He finished with a 25-22 record.
Ty Thomas, a freshman, opened with a victory, but then lost in the semifinals. In the consolation semifinals, he suffered an injury and could not continue. The 125-pounder finished with a 31-10 record.
Uriel Vilchis-Mendoza, a junior, dropped both of his matches at 140 pounds and finished with a 17-18 record.