BROOKLYN — Hart’s girls cross-country team continued its dynastic run Saturday, winning its fourth straight Division 3 state championship at Michigan International Speedway. The Pirates outscored runner-up Ithaca 59-114.
With the win, the Pirates became only the sixth school in the over 40-year history of the Lower Peninsula state finals meet to win a fourth straight title, and the first ever in Division 3. (The first five were Rockford, Caledonia and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart on the girls’ side, and Dexter and Charlevoix for the boys.)
“It feels amazing,” senior Savannah Ackley, who’s never run a postseason meet without her team winning, said. “To be able to do it four times in a row, I’ve just had a wonderful experience with my team. I’ll really miss them. This team’s been like a second family to me. We’re so close to each other. I’ll definitely miss this experience.”
Savannah was one of four Pirates to finish in the top 10 overall and secure the team title, finishing in third place with a time of 18:31.9. She joined classmate Lynae Ackley, who was 10th in a time of 19:15.0, as four-time all-state runners, an incredible achievement.
“That’s just insane,” Hart coach Terry Tatro said. “I’m so happy for them. They’ve worked so hard. They’re all team players. They care so much for each other. It’s exciting.”
Hart’s other two all-state runners were freshman Alyson Enns, who finished second in her first state meet with a time of 18:05.97, and junior Audrey Enns, who placed fifth in a time of 18:43.3 to earn her third all-state honor.
Each division’s race was divided into two heats to accommodate MHSAA restrictions on the size of a single race field; team regional champs and runners-up ran in one heat while third-place regional finishers and individual qualifiers ran in the other. Alyson won her heat when Ithaca’s Lani Bloom, who had a healthy lead in the final stretch, ran out of gas and fell down with less than 100 meters to go. (Bloom was able to recover in time to finish fourth overall.)
Savannah said her team stuck to its race plan extremely well — only 1:10 separated the first four Hart runners. Lauren VanderLaan rounded out Hart’s scoring by placing 68th (21:02.5).
“Going in, we’re never ever overconfident,” Tatro said. “I could tell when they stepped up to the line, there was a lot of anxiety and that type of thing going on, but they pulled it off. They ran great. I’m so proud of them.”
Alyson Enns’ performance was spectacular but not unexpected, as second is the worst she has placed in a race so far in her career. She might have won it all but for being in the same division as Western Michigan Christian’s Abby VanderKooi, who blew away the field with the best Division 3 time in state finals history (17:12.5).
Tatro said Alyson would probably have run even faster had the field been regulation size.
“I still think that if she had someone out there to push her...it’s so hard, especially in a championship race like this, to run at 100 percent when you don’t have anybody on your shoulders,” Tatro said. “You’ve got people way up front and way behind you. I’m sure if she’d had a little more company, she’d have run a lot faster.”