BROOKLYN — The Hart girls cross country team is accustomed to superlatives, which is good — because after Saturday, the Pirates have officially cemented their place as a dynasty unsurpassed in the history of this sport in Michigan.
Hart won its fifth consecutive Division 3 state championship at Michigan International Speedway Saturday, topping second-place Kent City 143-179. It was by far the closest margin of any of the five championship wins.
The Pirates joined three other teams — the Charlevoix boys of 1987-91, the Rockford girls of 1998-2002 and the Dexter boys of 2002-06 — as the only ones to win five consecutive state titles. None have made it to six — boys or girls, regardless of division. None have surpassed what Hart has now accomplished.
Hart was led, of course, by its spectacular top three of Alyson Enns, Jessica Jazwinski and Audrey Enns. The trio finished second through fourth, in that order; Alyson’s second-place finish was her second in a row. Alyson’s time was 17:59.7, Jazwinski’s was 18:00.6 and Audrey’s was 18:32.3. (Ithaca’s Lani Bloom ran a spectacular race and finished with her third-best time ever, 17:29.7, to win the individual title.)
Audrey joined a very short list of runners in state history — one that includes her cousins and former teammates Savannah Ackley and Lynae Ackley — who have gone 4-for-4 in earning all-state honors and also won four team state championships. Despite all of that, or perhaps because of it, coach Terry Tatro said Saturday’s lone senior scorer was so overcome with emotion before her final race that she couldn’t come close to finishing the team’s traditional pre-race prayer.
“Audrey always says our prayer, and today, she got two words out, and we all broke down,” Tatro said, himself emotional in the aftermath of the win. “It’s her final race, and how important it was to her and what it meant to her, and what it meant to all of us, too. She’s a really amazing gal.”
The beauty of cross country, though, is that you can’t win the title with just three runners — you need five. And the Pirates got incredibly clutch performances from their No. 4 and No. 5 scorers. Freshman Lexie Beth Nienhuis, who had never broken 20 minutes before the Oct. 30 regional meet, ran her best time ever, 19:36.7, and came just one place short of earning all-state honors herself, finishing 31st.
Even more unlikely, junior Abby Pretty, who wasn’t even sure she’d be running at state two weeks ago, delivered a personal best performance of her own, with a time of 21:47.5. It was easily the lowest finish to score for Hart during this five-year run, but for the Pirates Saturday it was as good as a win. Setting personal bests at the state finals is not common due to how difficult the course is and how large the field is, and for Nienhuis and Pretty to perform as they did spoke volumes; had they not delivered their best, the Pirates may well not have come out on top.
“At the beginning of the race, I wasn’t really nervous because I was thinking, I’m #7, and if something goes wrong it’s not on me to pick up,” Pretty said. “I can just go out and run my race. About a mile from the end, I realized it was going to come down to me, and that I would have to go out and give it everything I had, and I did. It ended up pretty well.”
Savanna Owens finished 179th for Hart (22:08.3), and Lauren VanderLaan, the usual No. 5 runner, gutted it out through a stress fracture and was 193rd (22:22.1).
Injuries have been an obstacle all year for Hart, between VanderLaan’s stress fracture and Alyson Enns’ hip injuries. The Pirates showed their physical and mental toughness by not allowing them to become excuses to fall short at the finals.
“It’s very impressive,” Tatro said. “The way all those girls came back from midseason problems, Alyson with the hip injuries, Lauren with the problem she had, just tremendous. I don’t know what else to say. They just brought it all here today, did the best they could and had an awesome afternoon.
“Coming into this, I didn’t know if we were going to go home with nothing or go home with something. It was that kind of feeling. With the injuries and stuff, and it comes down to one day and one race. You just have to be on at that time. And it worked out real well.”
Pretty credited the Tatros, Terry and Linda, for balancing health needs with performance needs all year, as well as her teammates for creating an atmosphere that brought out the best in her, and the Pirates, Saturday.
“All the injuries on the team, we try not to keep us from being confident,” Pretty said. “We tried to go in believing we could do it even though we were hurt. It wasn’t the first time we’d run with injured runners. We just went in with a positive mindset. All we can do is run our best, and we knew we would all do that, so just try not to let it get to you too much.
“It’s just such a blessing to be part of this team, to be around this environment of such amazing runners and amazing people. I think our coaches continue to go above and beyond for all of us.”
Manistee’s Cecilia Postma ran to an 83rd-place finish. Postma ran to a time of 20:40.82.