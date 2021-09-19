EAST LANSING — Hart and Mason County Central journey to East Lansing Friday to run at the 2021 MSU Spartan Invitational, and the Pirates’ girls competed at the top level.
Hart’s girls were ninth in the Spartan Elite Division, finishing three points behind Dublin (Ohio) Coffman. Ann Arbor Pioneer won followed by Holland West Ottawa. Hart was the top Division 3 school in the race.
Hart girls: 5-Alyson Enns, 18:33.4. 13-Jessica Jazwinski, 19:09.0. 28-Audrianna Enns, 19:49.9. 88-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 21:21.8. 141-Laren Vanderlaan, 22:18.1. 194-Brooklyn Carter, 24:09.0. 198-Abigail Pretty, 24:15.7. 199-Savanna Owens, 24:19.2. 206-Lilly Hopkins, 24:44.5. 215-Gina Vanderkodde, 25:40.5. 216-Lauren Pretty, 25:41.9. 22-Morgan Marvin, 26:12.1.
Hart’s boys were edged by St. Louis by eight points, and the Pirates bested Johannesburg-Lewiston by four points. In the 21-school standings, Mason County Central finished 14th. Both schools ran in the White and Neon Division.
Hart boys: 3-Clayton Ackley, 16:42.0. 15-Noah Bosley, 17:46.0. 18-Wyatt Dean, 17:56.0. 43-Seth Ackley, 18:42.8. 48-Josef Bromley, 18:52.6. 56-Max Nienhuis, 19:16.7. 80-Tyler Vanderzanden, 19:57.0. 84-Easton Vander Zwaag, 20:13.4. 96-Avery Guikema, 20:38.9. 99-Kai Miller, 20:41.3. 141-Brandon Vanderzanden, 22:04.1. 152-Ethan Schaner, 22:45.8.
Mason County Central boys: 26-Hunter Sanford, 18:11.7. 54-Gavin Shirey, 19:14.4. 86-Brady Ones, 20:18.7. 125-Braylin Thurow, 21:32.3. 142-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 22:11.5. 164-Zane McCabe, 23:46.2. 165-Tyler Thurow, 23:46.7.
Mason County Central’s girls team was 16th in the 19-team field in the White and Neon Division. Ithaca won the title.
52-Jaden Petersen, 23:45.6. 117-Emily Adams, 27:24.7. 120-Jayden Baker, 27:44.1. 121-Nyvaeh Wendt, 27:48.9. 124-Ava Brooks, 28:00.2. 131-Gracie Weinert, 28:48.6. 137-Gabby Jensen, 29:43.9.