HART — The MHSAA Division 3 girls basketball district final between Hart and Mason County Central was filled with a couple big lead changes on Friday, but Hart won the battle by coming from seven points down to pull off the win, 43-34.
“I think the girls played phenomenal. I couldn’t be prouder. We had a good game plan… and they executed it,” said Spartan coach Mike Weinert. “Every girl that went on the floor executed it how I asked them to do it, and it was a great game as a team.”
“They had us in a really bad spot, I think they were up by seven in the third quarter,” said Hart coach Travis Rosema. “Mallory Miller made some really good plays, and they got the ball in to Wren (Nelson), both really, really good players, and they were able to take advantage. We had to give a lot of effort to get back in this game.”
The game pitted the West Michigan Rivers champion Hart Pirates (21-3) against the runner-up, Mason County Central (19-5), and the match-up did not disappoint the crowd in Hart on Friday as the Pirates jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first half.
Central, though, came back and captured a seven point lead in the second half before Hart was able to tie the game at 34-all with just 3:36 remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter with a 3-point shot by senior Chloe Coker.
Hart pulled ahead when sophomore Kelsey Copenhaver turned two offensive rebounds into four points on put-backs in the span of one minute, putting the Pirates ahead, 38-34.
“We are not afraid to shoot the ball,” commented Rosema. “We didn’t shoot extremely great tonight, but we hit them when we needed to.”
The final minute was a matter of Central fouling, hoping to get a rebound and convert it into points. In the final 1:10 of the game, Hart connected on 5-of-7 free throws to put the game out of reach for the Spartans.
“You spend a lot of time with these girls and you see so much growth,” said Weinert. “It is so beautiful to see it. They took on some of the best teams in the state this year, Glen Lake, Ludington, Hart three times, Evart — ranked and honorable mention teams — and with each one I felt like they got a little bit better.”
Mason County Central opened the fourth quarter ahead, 34-30, but were unable to connect for a field goal in the fourth, and the Spartans did not shoot a free throw in the span of the game.
Hart scored 13 in the decisive fourth quarter to win the district title and move on to the Regional tournament on Tuesday in Shelby.
After winning both WMC conference games during the season by an average of 17 1/2 points, the Pirates seemed to be in control of the third meeting between the two schools by jumping out to an early 7-0 lead in the first three and a half minutes of the game.
The Spartans first scored at the 4:33 mark, when sophomore Eva Hradel hit for a field goal, but the first quarter ended with the Pirates in the lead, 12-4.
Another Hart bucket with just under two minutes gone in the second quarter put the Pirates up by 10 before MCC came charging back, holding Hart scoreless for nearly four minutes while the Spartans scored 10, knotting the game at 14-14.
With just under two minutes to play in the half, Hart senior Aspen Boutell hit a 3-point goal, as did junior Abby Hicks with 30 seconds before the half. The Spartans sandwiched a field goal in by Charlie Banks at the one minute mark to head in to halftime down by four, 20-16.
In those critical moments of the comeback, Central’s Banks stole two from Hart’s passing lanes, grabbed possession of a loose ball and Grace Weinert blocked a shot to contribute.
The Spartans found junior Nelson at the start of the third, scoring twice off passes inside, and sophomore Miller hit a jumper to tie the game, 22-22, at the 6:07 mark.
It didn’t take Hart long to hit another 3-pointer to go back up, 25-24, but Central was not deterred, as the Spartans scored 10 unanswered points to grab the lead, 32-25, before Hovey hit for two with just 1:22 in the third to bring the Pirates within five, 32-27.
Miller scored with just 42.8 seconds to put the Spartans up 34-27, but with just 19.6 seconds left in the third, Hart’s Hicks was fouled on a shot. The shot was good and she sank the free throw after to bring the Pirates within four to start the final frame, 34-30.
The Pirates’ Hicks led all scorers with 13 points, hitting on 4-of-5 free throws. Boutell had 11 points and Hovey added 10.
“I’m fortunate to have a lot of really good players,” said Rosema. “We had a lot of outstanding effort from a couple sophomores, Breslyn Porter and Kelsey Copenhaver, who haven’t played a lot of varsity minutes, but they stepped up when we needed them.”
Nelson led the Spartans with 12 points and Miller added nine. Weinert had six assists and three steals, and Jayden Petersen and Peyton Welch had two assists each. Nelson had 10 rebounds and two blocked shots, while Banks had eight rebounds and Hradel had six.
The Pirates won the overall rebounding battle, 30-28, with Hovey pulling in 13 rebounds.
“I thought they all just went for it,” said Weinert. “I thought Mallory Miller and Jessica Petersen handled the ball well for us. I thought Gracie (Weinert) and Charlie and Maxie were really tough on the perimeter on ‘D’ and making sure they didn’t get the middle very often. I thought Wren and Riley and Peyton and Eva really hit cutters and knew their role on our 3-2 defense.”
The district game was the 109th game in the all-time series between the two schools, a series that began in 1973. Mason County Central holds a 72-37 advantage in the series and leads 6-5 in the post-season record against Hart. However, this is Central’s second loss in a district game played at Hart without a win, since moving to division 3 and away from classes. Hart now holds an 11-game win streak in the series.
Central’s 19-win season solidifies the team in MCC girls basketball history as the team with the 8th most wins in a season. The 1979 girls team finished the season with 24 wins and holds the record.
Hart will play on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the MHSAA Regional 19 in Shelby. The Pirates take a 21-3 record up against Grand Rapids North Pointe Christian (17-7).
The other side of the regional bracket plays at 7 p.m. on Tuesday when Saugatuck (15-9) faces Kent City (20-4).
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (34)
Banks 2 0-0 4, Weinert 2 0-0 5, Hradel 1 0-0 2, Miller 4 0-0 9, Nelson 6 0-0 12, Mast 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 0-0 34.
HART (43)
Hicks 4 4-5 13, Coker 2 0-0 5, Copenhaver 2 0-0 4, Hovey 4 0-1 10, Boutell 3 3-4 11. Totals: 15 7-10 43.
Mason County Central;4;12;18;0;—;34
Hart;12;8;10;13;—;43
3-point goals—Mason County Central (2): Weinert, Miller. Hart (6): Hicks, Coker, Hovery 2, Boutell 2. Total fouls—Mason County Central 13, Hart 3. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.