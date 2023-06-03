KENT CITY — Hart’s girls track and field team successfully defended its state championship at the MHSAA Division 3 state meet Saturday in Kent City.
The Pirates edged scored 64 points to win the title, defeating Olivet with 56.5 points. Fellow West Michigan Conference Rivers Division member Manistee was 17th and Ravenna was 18th.
“There weren’t a lot of points out there that I didn’t think we should or could have had,” Hart girls track coach Calvin Ackley said about 10 minutes before receiving an ice cold water bath on the field at Kent City. “Considering everything, they absolutely did great.
“Last year, I thought it was more challenging. Olivet was really tough, and (Pewamo-Westphalia). I wasn’t coming into this thinking we had it by any means.”
Hart won the state title a season ago over Pewamo-Westphalia, and the Pirates were co-champions in 2018 with St. Charles.
Overall, Hart picked up two state championships and seven All-State honors.
Despite scorching hot temperatures, bright sunshine and the heat emanating from the artificial turf football field, the Pirates seemed to handle it fairly well. Even with that, Ackley said next year could have some changes.
“We came out here (Friday) night and put in two air conditioners, tried to see if we can get air conditioning in there. A couple of other teams tried. It was them (his team). They know what to do. They stayed out of the heat.
“Next year, we’ll bring our travel trailer and have the AC going. We did that a couple of years ago, but it’s harder. They know what to do, and they spread it to the younger kids. It’s just the mentality that they can do it.”
Jessica Jazwinski and Allyson Enns shined in the distance races. Jazwinski won the state championship in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:57.99. Enns was third with a time of 11:14.89.
“I was super excited to come back and be the state champion,” Jazwinski said. “I was super happy.”
“It was good. I was trying to be as patient as possible. I knew I had to run smart and try to hold back in the first half, then try to push hard the last half,” Enns said.
“The 2-mile, we went out pretty slow and we gradually picked it up throughout the race. I feel like it was a good strategy going into it so we didn’t have to exert all of our energy,” Jazwinski said.
“Jessica ran amazing (and) Allyson stepped up in the two-mile,” Ackley said.
Jazwinski was the runner-up in the 1,600 with a time of 4:58.86 while Enns was sixth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:07.18. Jazwinski was third in the 800 with a time of 2:16.22.
“I kind of had a brain fart in the middle (of it). That’s all I can describe it as,” Jazwinski said.
“It was OK. I also would have liked to have done better, but I gave it my best today,” Enns said.
They both ran legs of the 3,200 relay that took fourth as they ran with Lexie Beth Nienhuis and Abigail Pretty to a time of 9:35.92.
“We ran a (personal record), and we were happy with that,” Jazwinski said.
Addi Hovey won the high jump as she cleared 5-4 with teammate Imogene Brumbaugh competing in the event. She cleared 5-0. Hovey was third in the 100 with a time of 12.53 seconds.
“My high jump, I was hoping to get a little higher, but it’s the side effects of the heat. There’s nothing I can do about,” Hovey said after picking up one of her several medals. “The 100, those other girls were a lot faster. I think I did really good overall.”
Hovey said she also might have been affected by checking in and out of the high jump so she could run her 100 preliminary race.
Taking third was the 400 relay team of Aspen Boutell, Savanna Owens, Addison Cain and Hovey.
Taking seventh in the 800 relay, Boutell, Laura Bitely, Addison Hain and Hovey ran to a time of 1:49.32.
The 1,600 relay team was seventh as Bitely, Owens, Pretty and Boutell ran to a time of 4:14.27.
In the preliminaries of the 100 hurdles, Bitely ran to 17.16 seconds, and Jasmine Villanueva ran to a time of 17.46 seconds. Villanueva also ran to a time of 50.54 seconds in the 300 hurdles.
Lilly Hopkins was tied for 11th in the pole vault with a height of 9-0.
Manistee’s girls team shined at the meet, too.
The 800 relay team of Ashtyn Janis, Audrey Huizinga, Libby McCarthy and Lacey Zimmerman ran to third place with a time of 1:47.96.
In the 400 relay, the quartet of Janis, Huizinga, McCarthy and Zimmerman finished sixth with a time of 51.13 seconds.
McCarthy finished in a tie for sixth in the high jump with a height of 5-0.
Huizinga also finished eighth in the 400 relay for an All-State finish with a time 1:00.41. She said she did what she could to stay cool in the heat.
“I poured water all over myself. It helped a little bit, just to stay cool,” she said. “Then it just evaporated… I wished I went a little bit faster, but I did my best.”
Cecilia Postma was 10th in the 1,600 with a time of 5:16.98. Zimmerman ran to 12.72 seconds in the 100 hurdles. In the discus, Brooke Jankwietz and Madalyn Wayward both had throws of 95-8.