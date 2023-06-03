KENT CITY — Hart’s girls track and field team successfully defended its state championship at the MHSAA Division 3 state meet Saturday in Kent City.
The Pirates edged scored 64 points to win the title, defeating Olivet with 56.5 points. Fellow West Michigan Conference member Manistee was 17th and Ravenna was 18th.
Hart won the state title a season ago over Pewamo-Westphalia, and the Pirates were co-champions in 2018 with St. Charles.
Overall, Hart picked up two state championships and seven All-State honors.
Jessica Jazwinski and Allyson Enns shined in the distance races. Jazwinski won the state championship in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:57.99. Enns was third with a time of 11:14.89.
Jazwinski was the runner-up in the 1,600 with a time of 4:58.86 while Enns was sixth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:07.18.
Jazwinski was third in the 800 with a time of 2:16.22.
Addi Hovey won the high jump as she cleared 5-4 with teammate Imogene Brumbaugh competing in the event. She cleared 5-0.
Hovey was third in the 100 with a time of 12.53 seconds.
Taking third was the 400 relay team of Aspen Boutell, Savanna Owens, Addison Cain and Hovey.
The 3,200 relay team of Lexie Beth Nienhuis, Abigail Pretty, Enns and Jazwinski finished fourth with a time of 9:35.92.
Taking seventh in the 800 relay, Boutell, Laura Bitely, Addison Hain and Hovey ran to a time of 1:49.32.
The 1,600 relay team was seventh as Bitely, Owens, Pretty and Boutell ran to a time of 4:14.27.
In the preliminaries of the 100 hurdles, Bitely ran to 17.16 seconds, and Jasmine Villanueva ran to a time of 17.46 seconds. Villanueva also ran to a time of 50.54 seconds in the 300 hurdles.
Lilly Hopkins was tied for 11th in the pole vault with a height of 9-0.
Manistee’s girls team shined at the meet, too.
The 800 relay team of Ashtyn Janis, Audrey Huizinga, Libby McCarthy and Lacey Zimmerman ran to third place with a time of 1:47.96.
In the 400 relay, the quartet of Janis, Huizinga, McCarhty and Zimmerman finished sixth with a time of 51.13 seconds.
McCarthy finished in a tie for sixth in the high jump with a height of 5-0.
Huizinga also finished eighth in the 400 relay for an All-State finish with a time 1:00.41.
Cecilia Postma was 10th in the 1,600 with a time of 5:16.98.
Zimmerman ran to 12.72 seconds in the 100 hurdles.
In the discus, Brooke Jankwietz and Madalyn Wayward both had throws of 95-8.