CLARE — Hart’s girls track team finished third at the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association’s Division 3 state meet hosted Saturday at Brookwood Athletic Complex in Clare.
The 400-relay team of Aspen Boutell, Lauren VanderLaan, Kendall Williamson and Addison Hovey won with a time of 51.41 seconds. Williamson and Boutell ran with Savanna Owens and Audrianna Enns won the 1,600 relay (4:15.34).
Audrianna Enns won the 800 (2:15.74), and Lexie Beth Nienhuis ran to eighth (2:33.37). Audrianna Enns also was third in the 3,200 (11:55.24). Alyson Enns won the 1,600 (5:15.31).
Hovey was the runner-up in the 100 (13.16) and finished third in the 200 (26.96). She also was the runner-up in the high jump (5 feet 1/4 inch).
Laura Bitley was sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.94).
Williamson ran to seventh in the 400 (1:05.29) and tied for fourth in the high jump (4-10 3/4).
Aspen Boutell finished sixth in the long jump (14-10 1/4).
The 800 relay team of Audrey Aerts with Owens, VanderLaan and Bitely finished sixth (1:54.74). The 3,200 relay team of VanderLaan and Nienhuis with Alyson Enns and Brooklyn Carter were third (10:05.45).
Manistee’s girls team was led by Audrey Huizinga took second in the 300 hurdles (47.35), while she was also third in the 400 (1:01.14) and fifth in the 200 (27.52).
Lacey Zimmerman finished third in the 100 (13.34), and was also fourth in the 200 (27.47).
Brooke Jankwietz was third in the discus (98-3) and fifth in the shot put (32-9 1/2).
Libby McCarthy cleared 5-0 in the high jump for third, and Kendal Waligorski was third in the pole vault (9-0).
The Chippewas’ Ashtyn Janis, Kasey Eckhardt, Lacey Zimmerman and Huizinga ran to third in the 800 relay. McCarthy teamed with Eckhardt, Audrey Huizinga and Anna Huizinga were third in the 1,600 relay (4:18.48). Janis, Eckhardt, Zimmerman and McCarthy ran to sixth in the 400 relay (53.62).
Kellen Kimes won the shot put with a throw of 55 feet, 4 3/4 inches. Kimes was also the runner-up in the discus (150-0).
Seth Ackley was the runner-up in the 3,200 (10:14.51).
Wyatt Dean finished fourth in the 800 (2:03.20).
Clayton Ackley took fourth in the 1,600 (4:36.05).
Revin Gale finished seventh in the pole vault (11-6).
Clayton and Seth Ackley ran with Noah Bosley and Dean to finish second in the 3,200 relay (8:16.27).
The team of JoseLuis Andeverde, Hunter Chaffee, Gale and Eman Hertzler were in fourth place in the 400 relay (45.27). Chaffee, Gale, Hertzler and Andeverde were ninth in the 800 relay (1:35.29).
Manistee’s boys team was led by Luke Kooy in the pole vault as he cleared 12 feet, 1/4 inch.
Evan Dalke was eighth in the 110 hurdles (16.97).
Boys team scores: Clare 1384.5, Traverse City St. Francis 1323, Erie-Mason 1278.5, Hillsdale 1250, Constantine 1055, Adrian Madison 1051.5, Chesaning 1019, Benzie Central 952.5, Hart 914, Centreville 900, St. Louis 774.5, Caro 733, Laingsburg 715.5, Manistee 694.
Girls team scores: Clare 900, St. Louis 814.5, Hart 810, Traverse City St. Francis 782, Adrian Madison 714.5, Reese 702, Lawton 672.5, Manistee 638, Benzie Central 628, Kent City 623.