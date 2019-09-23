GRAND RAPIDS — Hart's girls won the Falcon Division of the Cougar Falcon Invitational while Ludington competed in the Cougar Division Saturday at Calvin University's Gainey Athletic Complex in Grand Rapids.

Hart's girls placed their top five runners at 16th or better in their division, including division winner Audrianna Enns at the event that was co-hosted by Grand Rapids Catholic and Grand Rapids West Catholic.

The top female runner for the day — as all three divisions ran at the same time — was Grand Rapids Christian sophomore Madelyn Frens with a time of 18:21.8.

Ludington's girls were led by freshman Annie Kline, who was 24th in her division. The Orioles finished 10th in the 12-school Cougar Division, which included Grand Rapids Christian.

