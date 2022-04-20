Hart brings back its entire roster from last season, and the Pirates hope to see improvement in their scores as a result.
The Pirates are a veteran squad, with seniors and scorers Jake VanderWilk, Chance Alvesteffer, Kohen Porter and Ben Lipps all returning. Coach Jen Hlady said Alvesteffer got a round in on a spring-break trip to Alabama and was already showing improvement from a season ago.
In addition to the seniors, Hart also brings in three freshmen this year: Brody Clark, Jefferson Lorenz and Max Stitt. The trio are enthusiastic and Hlady looks forward to their addition. Other new Pirates include Parker Hovey, Caleb Bitely, Jasmyne Villanueva and Jack Thompson.
“Our goal this season is to continue to make strides within our scores,” Hlady said. “Last year we took many strokes off of our team score towards the end of our season, I am hoping we start where we left off this season and continue to improve.”