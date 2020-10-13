MEARS — Hart’s and Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country teams finished first and second, respectively, at Pentwater Falcon Cross Country Invitational Saturday at Golden Sands Golf Course in Mears.
Either a Hart runner or a Mason County Eastern runner finished in the top seven. The Pirates’ Alex Enns won the invite followed by Spencer Vander Zwaag. Eastern’s Nate Wing was third, and he was followed by Hart’s Wyatt Dean. The Cardinals’ Henry Hybza was fifth and Hart’s Noah Bosley and Seth Ackley were sixth and seventh, respectively.
Pentwater’s boys team was fifth and it was led by Abie VanDuinen who took 13th.
Hart’s girls finished 1-2-3-5 to win the title. Alyson Enns won with Audrianna Enns and Savannah Ackley right behind her. Lynae Ackley was fifth.
Eastern and Pentwater did not have complete teams. The Cardinals were led by Olivia Wing. The Falcons were led by Ireland Breitner.
Boys team results: Hart 20, Mason County Eastern 53, Grant 86, Coopersville 109, Pentwater 131, Grand Rapids West Catholic 136.
Mason County Eastern boys: 3-Nate Wing, 18:17.08. 5-Henry Hybza, 18:35.37. 15-Eli Shoup, 19:45.88. 16-Nelson Damkoehler, 19:50.58. 24-Clay Shoup, 20:44.45. 25-Neal Stewart, 20:44.92. 34-Peter Hybza, 21:40.42.
Pentwater boys: 13-Abie VanDuinen, 19:36.84. 29-Christian Wright, 21;11.12. 36-Jordan Bales, 21:47.17. 42-James Davis, 22:13.04. 48-Mitchel Daniels, 23:56.85. 52-Shane Roberts, 26:21.47. 54-Jack Roberts, 31:18.45.
Hart boys: 1-Alex Enns, 17:49.09. 2-Spencer Vander Zwaag, 18:12.99. 4-Wyatt Dean, 18:28.97. 6-Noah Bosley, 18:41.79. 7-Seth Ackley, 18:47.42. 11-Michael Tubbs, 19:15.49. 20-Max Nienhuis, 20;29.21.
Girls team results: Hart 19, Grand Rapids West Catholic 49, Coopersville 82, Holton 88.
Mason County Eastern girls: 19-Olivia Wing, 24:44.49. 25-Sydney Gage, 25:17.93. 32-Amelia Malburg, 27:15.90. 33-Kennady Tyler, 27:37.42.
Hart girls: 1-Alyson Enns, 19:35.35. 2-Audrianna Enns, 20:07.45. 3-Savannah Ackley, 20:22.20. 5-Lynae Ackley, 21:20.49. 10-Lauren VanderLaan, 23:02.81. 15-Savanna Owens, 23:56.42. 28-Gina VanderKodde, 26:02.23.
Pentwater girls: 44-Ireland Breitner, 34:35.66. 45-Abby Hughes, 35:41.06.