NORTH MUSKEGON — After leading by nine at the half, the Hart boys basketball team fell to North Muskegon, 46-40.
The Pirates (1-4) were all square with the Norsemen after one quarter of play at eight points apiece, but a 15-point second quarter gave the Pirates a 23-14 lead heading into halftime.
The Norsemen (1-2) offense came alive in the third quarter, dropping 22 points on the Pirates to take a one point lead after three.
Hart scored just five points in the final quarter as North Muskegon completed the comeback victory.
Parker Hovey led the Pirates with 15 points while Kellen Kimes added nine for Hart.