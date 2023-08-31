HART — Hart kept responding and kept responding and kept responding in picking up a 52-28 non-conference victory against White Cloud Thursday night at Richard A. Hodges Athletic Complex in Hart.
Nearly each time Hart would get out to a two score lead, the Indians would score. And each time White Cloud scored, Hart would respond with a touchdown of its own.
“We really try to establish the ground game and try to establish our power play,” said Hart coach Joe Tanis. “We ran power I don’t know how many times tonight, but it was a lot. We can see in the second half with Eman Hertzler that he ran with a couple of our counter plays for big touchdowns. That’s how we design our offense to be, and that’s our identity.
“We’re going to punch you in the mouth.”
The Pirates got out to a 14-0 lead, scoring on two of its first three drives. Hart got a 30-yard touchdown run from Joseluis Andaverde with 9:40 to go in the first quarter, and two drives later, Eman Hertzler had a 30-yard touchdown run. Andaverde had the two-point run after the first score, but the conversion run after the second score failed.
“Our offense came out and played really well tonight, except for the penalties. That’s the second week in a row. I felt like we were able to move the ball,” Tanis said. “We rotated a lot of guys tonight, a lot on defense, and a lot of guys carried the ball for us tonight.”
White Cloud answered on the first possession for either team in the second quarter. Lloyd Sebright-Johnson scored on a 5-yard run, and Jared Watson kicked the point after to halve the Hart lead, 14-7, with 9:55 remaining in the first half.
Hertzler had a huge kick return on the ensuing kick, getting the Pirates deep into the Indians’ territory. Three plays later the Pirates scored on a 3-yard run for a 20-7 Pirates lead. The two-point run failed.
White Cloud went to the air, and after a big gainer from Jayson Ruether to Nathan Compeau, and Andaverde intercepted an Indians pass at the Hart 15. After a penalty on the interception, the Pirates had the ball at their own 41. The drive, though, stalled. The Pirates turned the ball over on downs at the White Cloud 34.
On the very next play Ruether connected with Compeau, this time for a 66-yard touchdown scoring strike. The two-point pass was no good. It drew the Indians to within a touchdown of Hart, 20-13.
Hart tried to score with the remaining 2:43 left in the first half, but the 10-play drive was halted by the clock. The Pirates, though, received the ball to start the second half, and Austin Martinez scored on a 10-yard run to cap an eight-play drive. The two-point run was good for a 28-13 lead.
The Indians’ Ashton Graham recovered a Hart fumble on the Hart 49. Two plays later, Landyn Mcgowen threw a 42-yard pass to David Higgs for a touchdown. The kick by Watson was good, reeling the Indians back within a score, 28-20.
On the very next possession, Hart went on an eight-play drive that at up about three minutes. Connor Edwards got the touchdown from seven yards out, and he scored the ensuing two-pointer for a 36-20 Hart lead.
White Cloud answered with a quick three-play drive when Mcgowen connected with Noah Robinson for a touchdown. Ruether had the two-point run, and again White Cloud was back within eight points.
The next drive was even quicker. Hart scored two plays later when Hertzler raced for 47 yards and the touchdown. The two-point run was good to put Hart back up two scores, 44-28.
The teams exchanged possessions until Chase Gale intercepted a White Cloud pass to set up another Hertzler sprint. Hertzler scored on a 51-yard run with Andaverde getting the two-point run and a 52-28 lead.
Gale and Connor Edwards each had interceptions for the Pirates.
“(We) were adjusting non-stop. We were doing stuff that we’ve never practiced before,” Tanis said. “We just kept adjusting to try to take away their threats. We knew going into this game that they had two or three threats that were legit. You had guys catching the ball in double coverage, tipping the balls to themselves. Really, there is no defense for that.”
Hart heads back out on the road, but it’s a short trip to Shelby in a West Michigan Rivers opening game for both schools next Friday. White Cloud travels to play one more Oceana County area school next Friday when it heads to Hesperia.
“They’ve got some good skill players that are going to be a challenge,” Tanis said of the Tigers. “We’re looking forward to that game. That’s a big one. School starts next week, so that will be a little bit of a challenge, but we’re excited for it.”