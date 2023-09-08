SHELBY — Hart powered out to a big lead at halftime and rode it from there to a resounding 44-0 victory for the Blood, Sweat, and Tears Jug Friday night against neighborhood rival Shelby in Shelby.
“It feels good whenever you can win a rivalry game,” said Hart coach Joe Tanis. “Hat’s off Shelby. We really respect them. What makes this rivalry so special is that there’s good people on both sides. We’re two close-knit communities and we’re both very similar. Sometimes they’re going to be on top, and sometimes we’re going to be on top.
“We’re going to enjoy it because we know it doesn’t happen all the time, and we know it’s not a given.”
The Pirates took control with a dominant second quarter. After Eman Hertzler scored the games initial touchdown on a 17-yard scamper with 4:28 remaining in the first quarter, the Pirates ripped off 26 points in the second quarter.
“That’s Adrian Lara, Eian Sawdy tonight, and then Joaquin Flores, Hollis Rockwell… It was our offensive line, it was our offensive line. Physically, that’s what we have to do to win,” Tanis said. “That’s kind of our strength right now. We’ve got a lot of good, talented skill guys. But, at the end of the day, it’s about our offensive line and our defensive line and those guys winning the battle up front.”
Hart (3-0, 1-0 West Michigan Conference Rivers) took possession of the ball late in the first quarter and scored early in the second on a 20-yard run by Joseluis Andaverde. He scored the two-pointer for a 14-0 lead with 11:16 remaining in the first half.
The Pirates successfully recovered the ball with an onside kick, and seven plays later, Andaverde scored on a 12-yard run. Payden Stone got the two-pointer for a 22-0 lead.
“I’d love to take credit for (the onside kick). I had no idea it was coming… Our special teams coordinator Dean DeVries saw something up front and said they can get it. So, they made the call without me,” Tanis said. “It worked out, so we’re all good.”
Each team punted on the next series, and Shelby (0-3, 0-1 WMC Rivers), backed up on its own 7 to start a drive, jumped on a loose ball on the end zone to give two points for the safety to the Pirates, 24-0, with 2:08 to go in the half.
The Pirates took the ensuing possession and used three plays to score. Hertzler broke loose for a 41-yard jaunt. Alex Hicks got the two-point score and it gave the Pirates the 32-0 lead heading into the half.
Hart received the ball to start the second half, and the Pirates quickly scored in four plays on Andaverde’s third touchdown of the night, a 40-yard run. It pushed the score to 38-0, and it triggered the mercy rule clock.
After a Shelby three-and-out, the Pirates went on a three-play drive, capped off by a 5-yard run by Kyle Greiner. He raced to the 5 the previous play, and he was able to get the ball on the next play for the 44-0 Hart lead.
The last time Hart shut out the Tigers was in 1996 when the Pirates won, 35-0. Hart pushed out to a 3-0 mark for the season for the first time since 1978. Next week, the Pirates travel to Olivet to play Stockbridge at Olivet College. They’ll be going for a 4-0 start for the first time since 1961 and unbeaten in their first four games since 1962 when they went 4-0-2.
“They’re a pretty good football team. They were 6-3 last year,” Tanis said of Stockbridge. “They onside kick it every time. They recovered three of them going into tonight. They’re going to do some stuff that’s going to challenge us a little bit. We’re excited for that opportunity.
“It’s a 20-minute drive for them, it’s 2 1/2, a little more for us,” he said. “We’re excited.”