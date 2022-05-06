SHEPHERD — Hart’s track teams ran at the loaded Shepherd Bluejay Invitational with several Pirates picking up top-six finishes.
Hart’s Addison Hovey won the high jump (5-2) and was fourth in the 100 (13.42) to lead the Pirates. Kendall Williamson took third (5-0).
Team results were unavailable at prestige.
Audrianna Enns ran to fourth in the 400 (1:01.68). Jessica Jazwinski took fifth in the 3,200 (10:44.34).
Aspen Boutell, Williamson, Jazwinski and Hovey ran to third in the 800 relay (1:51.99). Laura Bitely, Audrey Aerts, Williamson and Boutell ran to sixth in the 400 relay (54.86).
Wyatt Dean finished as the runner-up in the 800 (1:59.77), edged by 0.12 seconds by Lansing Catholic’s David Pruder to lead Hart’s boys team.
Dean ran with Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley and Noah Bosley to take third in the 3,200 relay (8:31.08).
Kellen Kimes was the runner-up in the shot put (50 feet, 5 3/4 inches) and the discus (161-5).
Revin Gale was fourth in the pole vault (11-6).