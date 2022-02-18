GRAND RAPIDS — Ludington’s competitive cheerleading team finished sixth and Hart’s second at the MHSAA Division 3 district competition Friday evening at Grand Rapids West Catholic.
The Pirates scored 689.64 points, finishing less than four points behind district champion Comstock Park.
Ludington scored 583.30 points.
Whitehall finished third (685.52) and Montague was fourth (603.72). Taking fifth was Shelby (601.20). There were 10 teams at the district.
Hart scored 211.30 points in the first round and had 200.34 points in the second round, but a 10-point deduction gave the Pirates a 410.64-point subtotal. Hart scored 288 points in the third round.
Ludington began the evening with 177.60 points in the first round followed by 153.30 points in the second round. The Orioles had 252.40 points in the third round.
Hart advances to the MHSAA Division 3 regional competition hosted by Rockford next weekend.