VICTORY TWP. — Hart’s cross country teams took the top honors of the first session of the Ludington Invitational Saturday morning at the Ludington Invitational hosted at West Shore Community College.
The Pirates’ girls nearly had a perfect score with Montague’s Isabelle Auch breaking up the feat as she took fifth. Alyson Enns won the girls race followed by Savannah Ackley, Audrianna Enns and Lynae Ackley. Lauren VanderLaan was Hart’s fifth runner.
Ludington’s Olivia Andersen led the Orioles as she took seventh.
Manistee finished second as a team, and the Chippewas’ Olivia Holtgren and Cecilia Postma were eighth and ninth.
In the boys race, Hart’s Alex Enns won with Clayton Ackley third and Spencer Vander Zwaag fifth. Wyatt Dean was seventh and Seth Ackley eighth to round out the top five for Hart.
Ludington’s Craig Fuller was the race runner-up.
Manistee’s top runner was Luke Smith, who finished 12th.
Ludington boys: 2-Craig Fuller, 17:51.25. 16-Andrew Talsma, 19:52.46. 21-Evan Walls, 20:48.51. 26-Nevin Slater, 21:31.01. 30-Aaron Conger, 21:19.85. 34-Keese Villarreal, 21:31.01. 35-Curtis Fuller, 21:44.40. 36-Will Siegert, 21:50.59. 39-Hayden Madl, 22:21.10. 41-Charles Austin, 23:05.01. 45-Jack Jubar, 23:45.24. 46-Alexsander deMorrow, 23:51.7. 51-Aidan Forrester, 29:52.28.
Hart boys: 1-Alex Enns, 17:16.15. 3-Clayton Ackley, 17:55.12. 5-Spencer Vander Zwaag, 18:04.99. 7-Wyatt Dean, 18:14.70. 8-Seth Ackley, 18:18.06. 9-Noah Bosley, 18:23.72. 10-Michael Tubbs, 18:34.97. 15-Easton Vander Zwaag, 19:43.01. 24-Max Nienhuis, 20:57.61. 25-Brendan Nienhuis, 21:07.96. 28-Josef Bromley, 21:12.86. 40-Tyler Vanderzanden, 22:33.87. 42-Mason Contreras, 23:18.51. 44-Brandon Vanderzanden, 23:33.89.
Manistee boys: 12-Luke Smith, 19:23.24. 14-Abdul Ghennewa, 19:39.49. 18-Jarod Wright, 20:08.08. 19-Elliot Hoeflinger, 20:15.89. 20-Jack O’Donnell, 20:22.61. 23-Luke Herberger, 20:57.38. 31-Trevor Adamczak, 21:22.00. 33-Jordan Fink, 21:29.08. 37-Drew Mendians, 21:53.47. 38-Seth Thompson, 22:03.36. 43-Trent Beaudrie, 23:30.96. 47-Austin Benitez, 24:05.45. 50-Vincent Wang, 28:22.97.
Ludington girls: 7-Olivia Andersen, 22:03.42. 12-Annie Kline, 22:30.29. 13-Gwen Shamel, 22:34.29. 19-Mackenzie Keillor, 23:47.33. 30-Anna Burton, 25:16.83. 40-Emma Klein, 26:56.30. 44-Lindy Murphy, 27:34.22. 50-Erin Clancy, 30:46.98. 51-Rachel Sarto, 31:44.09.
Hart girls: 1-Alyson Enns, 18:57.67. 2-Savannah Ackley, 19:29.39. 3-Audrianna Enns, 19:52.81. 4-Lynae Ackley, 20:29.25. 6-Lauren VanderLaan, 21:57.50. 11-Savanna Owens, 22:26.93. 14-Layla Creed, 22:56.41. 17-Kelly VanderKodde, 23:33.10. 22-Morgan Marvin, 24:07.51. 23-Sadie Sorensen, 24:11.59. 24-Gina VanderKodde, 24:20.91. 28-Abigail Pretty, 25:06.79. 31-Dayrin Ramirez, 25:34.83. 35-Liszet Hernandez, 25:53.97. 49-Yamille Zarraga, 30:16.44.
Manistee girls: 8-Olivia Holtgren, 22:14.10. 9-Cecilia Postma, 22:19.65. 18-Allie Thomas, 23:41.72. 21-Teagan Johnson, 23:52.95. 25-Brynn O’Donnell, 24:29.53. 26-Olivia Smith, 24:31.22. 32-Taylor Murray, 25:35.62. 37-Denise Omeonga, 26:06.40. 43-Solana Postma, 27:16.64. 45-Claire Scott, 27:44.84. 46-Matilda Thoernqvist, 27:47.51. 48-Courtney Haag, 29:37.61. 52-Helana Beudrie, 33:22.84.53-Sine Jakobsen, 34:14.28.
Pentwater’s cross country teams ran in the third session at the Ludington Invitational. Falcons coach Erika Fatura said Abie VanDuinan ran well.
“He ran a really good race. It’s been fun to watch him. He’s definitely a goal-setter. He sets goal every meet and go after them. Zach Schwartz ran a personal record. He’s another freshman still figuring it out,” Fatura said. “Out of 12 varsity runners, eight are freshmen. It’s fun to see them to navigate new courses.”
Pentwater boys: 13-Abie VanDuinen, 19:51.04. 34-Jordan Bales, 22:01.96. 36-Christian Wright, 22:05.13. 45-Mitchel Daniels, 25:21.24. 53-Shane Roberts, 28:54.14. 55-Jack Roberts, 33:00.28. 56-Zach Schwarz, 35:23.45.
Pentwater girls: 27-Anna VanDuinen, 32:02.93. 28-Emily Schwarz, 32:35.81. 34-Abby Hughes, 35:07.53.