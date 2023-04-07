HART — Hart's girls soccer team opened its season Thursday evening, falling to Reed City in a non-conference match, 6-3.
The Coyotes scored first just four minutes in, but Hart (0-1) responded six minutes later on a goal by Sandy Salgado. Salgado received a pass in the box from Julia Greiner with Sydney Goodrich factoring into the passing.
Reed City took a 3-1 lead shortly after. Salgado scored her second goal on an assist from Greiner, to make it 3-2. The Coyotes scored twice more for a 5-2 lead.
Salgado scored Hart's second-half goal to complete the hat trick.
"Two players that also had very strong games were midfielder Sydney Goodrich… as the set-up person for scoring opportunities from midfield," said Hart coach Joseph Gilbert. "Newcomer Mariana VanAgtmael also put in a very impressive shift at left back. VanAgtmael did a tremendous job locking down the left flank and preventing the Coyotes any access from that side."