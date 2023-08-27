BUCKLEY — The Hart soccer team played at the Buckley tournament on Saturday, going 1-1 on the day.
The Pirates defeated Roscommon, 1-0, in the first game. Adrian Belmares scored the lone goal off of a Tyler Larios-Mendez assist. Miguel Escamilla kept the clean sheet with five saves and six claimed crosses in net.
The Pirates fell to Kalamazoo Heritage Christian in the second game, 3-2, on penalty kicks. Adan Cruz tied the game on a free kick with 45 seconds left in regulation.
The other goal for Hart was an own goal, credited to Gustavo Ramos.
Hart's next game will be Monday at home against Ludington at 5 p.m.