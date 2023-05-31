WHITE CLOUD — The Hart softball team finished up the regular season by getting swept in a doubleheader at the hands of White Cloud on Wednesday, 12-5 and 13-10.
White Cloud scored three runs apiece in four straight innings to get the victory.
Julia Bishop had two hits for the Pirates. Gabby Quijas pitched five innings and struck out one batter.
In the second game, Hart got out to a 5-0 lead, scoring in each of the first three innings. White Cloud responded with eight runs in the bottom of the third.
The Pirates kept fighting, but ultimately came up short.
Nora Chickering had two hits and two RBIs in the second game. Kelsey Copenhaver pitched 3 1/3 innings and struck out three.