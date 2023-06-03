BIG RAPIDS — Ludington’s softball team lost, 18-0, in a district semifinal Saturday in an MHSAA Division 2 district hosted by Big Rapids.
Madelyn Kenyon and Jody Meisenheimer split the pitching duties. The Orioles were no-hit by the Cardinals.
Division 3
District at Hart
HART — Hart’s softball team won an MHSAA Division 3 district Saturday, 10-7, against Mason County Central.
The Pirates defeated Shelby, 24-0, in the semifinals before defeating the Spartans.
Hart advanced to the Traverse City St. Francis regional, and the Pirates will play Kingsley.
