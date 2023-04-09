HART — Four area schools competed at the Hart & Sole Music Invitational Saturday with the host Pirates dominating the field Saturday.
Hart won 10 of the events, led by Addison Hovey. Honey won the 100, 200 and high jump. Jessica Jazwinski won the 800 and 3,200. Alyson Enns took the 1,600. Aspen Boutell won the long jump, part of an 1-2-3 finish in the event.
The Pirates also took three of the four relays.
Mason County Eastern’s Payton Haynes swept the hurdles, setting a new school record in the pole vault at 8 feet, 6 inches as she finished second to Ludington’s Kendal Waligorski.
“Payton had an outstanding day,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “She’s working hard. She’s going to add height pretty much every time out. She’s been going to camps for pole vaulting. With her hurdles, she’s been working hard in her hurdles.”
Ludington’s girls 3,200-meter relay team also picked up a victory. Ludington coach Kelsey Britton said personal records were earned by Reese Willis in the 400, Cora Mahler in the 1,600 and Sophia Grierson in the long jump.
Hart’s boys picked up victories in six of the events. Kellen Kimes won the throws with Revin Gale, Wyatt Dean and Clayton Ackley each won an event. Hart also won a relay.
Mason County Eastern’s Dakota Matzen had a big day as he won the 400 and was the runner-up in the 100 and 200.
“He ran a 12-flat and got second in the 100. He ran a 54-flat in the 400 and won that event,” Knizacky said. “He got second in the 200 with a low 24. He’s just a hair off from what he was hoping to do.”
Ludington’s Lucas Peterson swept the hurdles events while finishing second in the high jump. Hart’s Caleb Westerbeek was second and third in the hurdles.
The Orioles’ Adam Coffer and Walt Autrey were second and third in the shot put. Trey Forfinski was the runner-up in the pole vault with Adrian Salazar taking third.
Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen was the runner-up in the 1,600. The Falcons’ 3,200 relay team was third.
Pentwater coach Erika Fatura also was proud of Wyatt Roberts.
(He) ran a (personal record) in the 1,600 and then was brought to the (emergency room) to learn he has a fractured femur,” Fatura said.
Girls team results
Hart 173, LeRoy Pine River 66, Ludington 64, Sparta 58.5, Mason County Eastern 53.5, Reed City 51, Grand Rapids Track Club 47, Pentwater 14
100-meter: 1-Addison Hovey, Hart, 13.26 3-Addison Hain, Hart, 14.60.
200: 1-Hovey, Hart, 27.95. 2-Aspen Boutell, Hart, 28.71. 3-Lilly Hopkins, Hart, 29.90.
400: 2-Savanna Owens, Hart, 1:07.25.
800: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, Hart, 2:18.82.
1,600: 1-Alyson Enns, Hart, 5:18.04.
3,200: 1-Jazwinski, Hart, 10:47.47. 2-Summer Brower, LHS, 12:11.91.
100 hurdles: 1-Payton Haynes, MCE, 17.86. 2-Catherine Karboske, LHS, 19.31.
300 hurdles: 1-Haynes, MCE, 55.26. 2-Karboske, LHS, 55.70.
400 relay: 1-Hart (Boutell, Owens, Lauren Bitely, Honey), 52.99.
800 relay: 1-Hart (Boutell, Owens, Bitely, Lauren Hopkins), 1:58.03.
1,600 relay: 1-Hart (Bitely, Rosemary Hernandez, Enns, Jazwinski, 4:30.41.
3,200 relay: 1-Ludington (Olivia Andersen, Brower, Nadie Grierson, Christina Theis), 10:23.29. 2-Hart (Lexie Beth Nienhuis, Abigail Pretty, Bitely, Jazwinski), 10:26.27.
Shot put: 2-Mackenna Hasil, Pentwater, 28-5.25. 3-Janessa Alvesteffer, MCE, 28-0.25.
Discus: 3-Keeli Johnson, MCE, 79-8.
High jump: 1-Hovey, Hart, 5-3.25. 3-Imogene Brumbaugh, Hart, 4-6.
Pole vault: 1-Kendal Waligorski, LHS, 8-6; 2-Haynes, MCE, 8-6.
Long jump: 1-Boutell, Hart, 14-8. 2-Abigail Pretty, Hart, 13-9. 3-Kelly VanderKodde, Hart, 13-8.5.
Boys team results
Hart 136, Reed City 98, Ludington 94, Sparta 84, Mason County Eastern 45, Grand Rapids Track Club 34, Pentwater 23, LeRoy Pine River 11
100: 1-Revin Gale, Hart, 11.92. 2-Dakota Matzen, MCE, 12.00. 3-Jonah Peterson, LHS, 12.09.
200: 2-Matzen, MCE, 24.20.
400: 1-Matzen, MCE, 54.00. 2-Guillermo Ortega, Hart, 54.54.
800: 1-Wyatt Dean, Hart, 2:04.64. 3-Nathan Wing, MCE, 2:07.70.
1,600: 1-Clayton Ackley, Hart, 4:31.40.
3,200: 2-Abe VanDuinen, Pentwater, 10:20.63. 3-Alex Tyndall, MCE, 10:21.71.
110 hurdles: 1-Lucas Peterson, LHS, 16.39. 2-Caleb Westerbeek, Hart, 16.89.
300 hurdles: 1-Peterson, LHS, 44.05. 3-Westerbeek, Hart, 45.52.
400 relay: 2-Hart (Gale, Hunter Chaffee, Easton Vander Zwaag, Tyler Larios-Mendez), 46.19. 3-Pentwater (Kaleb Brown, Will Werkema-Grondsma, Logan Fatura, Lane Rood), 47.23.
800 relay: 1-Hart (JoseLuis Andeverde, Chaffee, Vander Zwaag, Gale), 1:37.29.
1,600 relay: 2-Hart (C.Ackley, Dean, Vander Zwaag, Larios-Mendez), 3:41.40.
3,200 relay: 2-Hart (Caleb Bitely, Seth Ackley, Dean, Kaden Bond), 8:54.09.
Shot put: 1-Kellen Kimes, Hart, 50-5; 2-Adam Keffer, LHS, 45-8; 3-Walt Autrey, LHS, 39-11.
Discus; 1-Kimes, Hart, 148-6.
High jump: 2-L.Peterson, LHS, 5-10. 3-Ortega, Hart, 5-8.
Pole vault; 2-Trey Forfinski, LHS, 12-0. 3-Adrian Salazar, LHS, 11-6.
Long jump: 2-Nathan Reisterer, LHS, 18-8. 3-Conner Edwards, Hart, 18-4.