GRAND RAPIDS — Hart’s boys and girls cross country teams swept the top honors in the Falcon Division Saturday at the Cougar Falcon Invitational at the Eagles Nest on the campus of Calvin University in Grand Rapids.
Ludington’s boys finished ninth in the 10-school field and the Orioles’ girls were eighth in the nine-team field.
Hart placed three runners in the top seven — Alex Enns (fourth), Spencer Vander Zwaag (sixth) and Clayton Ackley (seventh) with three more runners finishing 24th, 25th and 26th. It allowed the Pirates to edge Saugatuck by one point.
Ludington’s boys were led by Craig Fuller, who finished 22nd.
Hart’s girls ran past the competition as the Pirates finished 1-2-3-4, led by Alyson Enns. Savannah Ackley, Audrianna Enns and Lynae Ackley all finished behind Alyson Enns, respectively. Lauren VanderLaan rounded out the Pirates’ team score. All of the Pirates were 25th or better.
Ludington was paced by Annie Kline, who finished 14th while Gwen Shamel was inside the top 25 with a 23rd-place finish.
Boys team results: Hart 66, Saugatuck 67, Holland Christian 79, Berrien Springs 107, Vicksburg 112, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 155, Reed City 155, Shepherd 199, Ludington 222, Grand Rapids West Catholic 240.
Ludington boys: 22-Craig Fuller, 18:09.7. 41-Andrew Talsma, 20:01.0. 50-Nevin Slater, 20:53.8. 53-Will Siegert, 21:23.6. 56-Evan Walls, 21:41.8. 57-Keese Villarreal, 21:44.9. 62-Curtis Fuller, 23:04.2.
Hart boys: 4-Alex Enns, 16:43.6. 6-Spencer VanderZwaag, 17:10.6. 7-Clayton Ackley, 17:15.5. 24-Seth Ackley, 18:14.7. 25-Wyatt Dean, 18:15.5. 26-Noah Bosley, 18:32.9.
Girls team results: Hart 28, Shepherd 41, Grand Rapids West Catholic 132, Holland Christian 135, Saugatuck 144, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 157, Vicksburg 161, Ludington 178, Reed City 182.
Ludington girls: 14-Annie Kline, 21:46.2. 23-Gwen Shamel, 22:33.7. 31-Olivia Andersen, 23:06.2. 55-Mackenzie Keillor, 25:22.2. 61-Emma Klein, 26:55.9. 62-Lindy Murphy, 27:00.7. 65-Hailey Stowe, 28:57.4.
Hart girls: 1-Alyson Enns, 18:54.8. 2-Savannah Ackley, 19:10.2. 3-Audrianna Enns, 19:31.7. 4-Lynae Ackley, 20:05.2. 18-Lauren VanderLaan, 22:09.8. 22-Layla Creed, 22:21.1. 25-Savanna Owens, 22:36.9.