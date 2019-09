MONTAGUE — Hart’s boys and girls cross country teams swept the top honors at the initial West Michigan Conference jamboree Tuesday afternoon at Montague.

The Pirates’ boys scored 28 points with their top five runners all finishing inside the top nine places. Mason County Central’s boys were second, edging Montague by a point and Whitehall by four points.

