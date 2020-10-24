MANISTEE — Local runners battled through tough conditions Friday afternoon in Manistee as Hart, Mason County Central and Manistee competed in an MHSAA Division 3 pre-regional race.
Hart, Mason County Central and Manistee’s boys saw their teams qualify, while the girls teams at Hart and Manistee qualified with four runners from Mason County Central qualified as well.
Harts boys took home first place, with their top five finishing in the top six overall and sweeping the top four finishes from Alex Enns, Spencer Vanderzwaag, Clayton Ackley and Wyatt Dean, while Noah Bosley rounded out the top five with a sixth place finish.
Spencer Johnson paced the Spartans finishing ninth while Gage Tyron and Gavin Shirey had 12th and 13 place finishes and Jay Danielson came in 15th.
“Spencer Johnson keeps surprising me each meet,” said Spartan head coach Ed Sanders about his senior runner. “He is the heart and soul of the boys’ team and always knows how to motivate the guys.”
For Manistee, Abdul Ghennewa finished 11th with Luke Smith, Elliot Hoeflinger and Jack O’Donnell placing 17th, 18th and 20th, respectively.
On the girls side, the Pirates’ girls team claimed first place, as Alyson Enns, Audrianna Enns, Savannah Ackley and Lynae Ackley finished first through fourth to pace the Pirates.
The Chippewas were led by Olivia Holtgren with a 10th place finish while Cecilia Postma finished 12th and Allie Thomas came in 14th.
The four girls qualifying for Mason County Central were Nyah Tyron with a fifth place finish, Jaden Petersen in 22nd, Gabby Jensen in 27th and Emily Adams coming in 29th.
“I’m excited for our four girls who qualified today for the regional meet,” said Sanders. “I was really blown away by the way Gabby Jensen ran in such terrible weather conditions.”
All qualifiers will head to Benzie Central on Saturday, Oct. 31, to compete in the MHSAA regional meet.
Boys team results: Hart 16, Mason County Central 72, Manistee 93, Reed City 102, Morley-Stanwood 140, Shelby 145, Hesperia 161
Hart boys: 1-Alex Enns, 17:02.72, 2-Spencer VanderZwaag, 17:37.39, 3-Clayton Ackley, 17:42.74, 4-Wyatt Dean, 18:07.58, 6-Noah Bosley, 18:12.09, 8-Seth Ackley, 18:39.60, 10-Michael Tubbs, 18:57.76
Mason County Central boys: 9-Spencer Johnson, 18:43.55, 12-Gage Tyron, 19:03.07, 13-Gavin Shirey, 19:03.33, 15-Jay Danielson, 19:23.76, 23-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 20:04.62, 29-Thomas Wagner, 20:55.20, 36-Hunter White, 21:51.78
Manistee boys: 11-Abdul Ghennewa, 19:01.55, 17-Luke Smith, 19:37.85, 18-Elliot Hoeflinger, 19:44.85, 20-Jack O’Donnell, 19:52.88, 27-Jordan Fink, 20:39.49, 28-Luke Herberger, 20:51.38, 32-Drew Mendians, 21:09.52
Girls team results: Hart 18, Reed City 70, Manistee 74, Morley-Stanwood 99, Mason County Central 103
Hart girls: 1-Alyson Enns, 19:05.93, 2-Audrianna Enns, 19:29.80, 3-Savannah Ackley, 19:44.46, 4-Lynae Ackley, 19:58.54, 9-Layla Creed, 21:47.47, 11-Lauren VanderLaan, 22:03.36, 17-Savanna Owens, 23:17.15
Mason County Central girls: 5-Nyah Tyron, 20:32.43, 22-Jaden Petersen, 23:58.40, 27-Gabby Jensen, 24:27.64, 29-Emily Adams, 25:10.68, 33-Gracie Weinert, 25:20.04, 34-Jayden Baker, 25:54.53, 39-Mya Sterley, 28:56.38
Manistee girls: 10-Olivai Holtgren, 22:00.42, 12-Cecilia Postma, 22:25.31, 14-Allie Thomas, 22:43.65, 21-Brynn O’Donnell, 23:50.27, 24-Olivia Smith, 24:09.78, 28-Taylor Murray, 24:43.19