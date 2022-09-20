SCOTTVILLE — Hart’s cross country teams swept the second West Michigan Rivers jamboree Tuesday afternoon at Scottville’s Riverside Park, and host Mason County Central was feeling very optimistic moving forward in the league race.

“I think from top to bottom, every boy ran their season fastest time of the year,” said Central coach Ed Sanders. “For the girls, they all ran their season (best) tonight. On the boys’ side of things, we were fifth, just behind Shelby and Ravenna.

“Hunter Sanford ran to 10th and Gavin Shirey was 13th,” Sanders said. “I’m hoping Hunter will peak right at the end of the season.”

The Pirates dominated the standings, having the first four runners led by Clayton Ackley. Easton Vander Zwaag, Hart’s fifth runner, finished eighth. Caleb Bitely rounded out six runners in the top 10 as he finished ninth.

The Spartans’ girls team finished second to the Pirates, beating Ravenna by six points.

“Adison Thorne was 10th overall, and Mallory Miller was 17th overall,” Sanders said. “Everybody improved their times as well. We’re still running without Jayden Baker and Emily Adams, who would be in our top five. I’m real pleased. We’re getting better.”

Hart’s girls had six of the top seven places and seven runners in the top nine. Jessica Jazwinski and Alyson Enns finished 1-2. Lexie Beth Nienhuis (fourth), Savanna Owens (fifth), Abigail Pretty (sixth), Lauren Pretty (seventh) and Kenai Kokx (ninth) rounded out the Pirates’ top runners.

Boys team results: Hart 18, North Muskegon 65, Ravenna 96, Shelby 99, Mason County Central 101, Hesperia 150

Mason County Central boys: 10-Hunter Sanford, 18:14.30. 13-Gavin Shirey, 18:30.73. 20-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 19:20.95. 36-Trey Johnson, 21:42.59. 39-Asher Johnson, 22:19.91. 45-Sam Johnson, 24:20.37. 46-Brayden Figgins-Newton, 24:56.79. 47-Ethan Gancarz, 26:31.58.

Hart boys: 1-Clayton Ackley, 16:43.47. 2-Seth Ackley, 16:53.48. 3-Wyatt Dean, 16:59.81. 4-Max Stitt, 17:35.59. 8-Easton Vander Zwaag, 18:05.12. 9-Caleb Bitely, 18:07.18. 12-Josef Bromley, 18:17.08. 14-Jack Slotman, 18:39.95. 15-Tyler Vanderzanden, 18:45.41. 21-Avery Guikema, 19:24.48. 22-Ethan Schaner, 19:25.15. 23-Kai Miller, 19:31.74. 24-Bryce VanderKodde, 19:32.86. 42-Matthew Frasier, 23:04.49.

Girls team results: Hart 18, Mason County Central 70, Ravenna 76, Shelby 81

Mason County Central girls: 10-Adison Thorne, 23:06.32. 17-Mallory Miller, 24:36.45. 22-Nyvaeh Wendt, 26:25.51. 29-Jessica Petersen, 27:10.00. 30-Eva Hradel, 27:24.58. 32-Ava Brooks, 28:31.98. 34-Hannah Thurow, 29:02.29. 40-Katie Henne, 31:23.13.

Hart girls: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, 18:00.61. 2-Alyson Enns, 18:52.86. 4-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 21:09.63. 6-Abigail Pretty, 21:57.01. 7-Lauren Pretty, 22:22.67. 9-Kenai Kokx, 22:59.58. 13-Lilly Hopkins, 23:36.92. 18-Abigail Studer, 24:48.15. 21-Harriet Kidder, 26:15.58. 24-Lillian Wolff, 26:42.77. 25-Kelly VanderKodde, 26:44.65, 26-Imogene Brumbaugh, 26:49.14. 36-Anaya VanderZwaag, 29:41.50.