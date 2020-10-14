HART — After placing third in last weeks jamboree, the Mason County Central’s boys cross country team placed in fourth this week just one point behind Montague, while the girls team tied for fifth with Oakridge.
Both the boys and girls teams at Hart won their meets with 22 and 16 points respectively.
With it being the final jamboree of the year, the Spartans had three runners finish with all-conference honors: Gavin Shirey and Gage Tyron for the boys and Nyah Tyron on the girls side.
All-in-all, head coach Ed Sanders was pleased with how the conference season went.
“When you look at it on both sides with Hart being ranked No. 1 in their division (and) a bigger school in Whitehall, we competed with some tough competition and overall I think we competed well every week,” Sanders said.
The Spartans had a great grouping with their top four on Tuesday with Gage Tyron leading the MCC boys. Gage Tyron placed 12th, Spencer Johnson 13th, Gavin Shirey 16th and Jay Danielson finishing in 17th place.
Alex Enns paced the Pirates with a first place finish in the boys race, followed by Spencer VanderZwaag in second and Clayton Ackley in fourth.
Nyah Tyron put in a solid time for the Spartans’ girls team, placing fifth behind four Hart runners. Jaden Petersen and Gabby Jensen rounded out the top three finishers for MCC with 32nd and 45th place finishes.
Hart had five of the first six finishers on Tuesday in the girls race as Alyson Enns finished first, followed by Audrianna Enns, Savannah Ackley and Lynae Ackley coming in second, third and fourth, respectively, while Lauren VanderLaan finished sixth for the Pirates.
Boys Team Results: Hart 22, Whitehall 66, Montague 75, Mason County Central 76, Ravenna 137.
Mason County Central Boys: 12-Gage Tyron, 18:25.57, 13-Spencer Johnson, 18:29.21, 16-Gavin Shirey, 18:46.73, 17-Jay Danielson, 18:50.41, 29-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 19:41.02, 38-Thomas Wagner, 20:17.57, 42-Hunter White, 20:35.38, 43-Braylin Thurow, 20:37.53, 47-Keegan Dunn, 21:23.71, 49-Zane McCabe, 21:38.56, 61-Colton Bartlett, 24:33.95, 62-Basil Foisy, 27:10.38, 64-Taiden Kovolski, 28:01.16.
Hart Boys: 1-Alex Enns, 16:35.62, 2-Spencer Vander Zwaag, 16:48.46, 4-Clayton Ackley, 17:28.00, 6-Wyatt Dean, 17:41.39, 9-Seth Ackley, 17:52.26, 10-Noah Bosley, 17:52.61, 11-Michael Tubbs, 18:14.39, 18-Easton Vander Zwaag, 18:59.41, 19-Max Nienhuis, 19:01.31, 27-Josef Bromley, 19:32.04, 35-Tyler Vanderzanden, 19:58.55, 37-Brendan Nienhuis, 20:07.37, 48-Brandon Vanderzanden, 21:38.55, 50-Tyler Coker, 21:57.59, 57-Mason Contreras, 23:45.66, 60-Josh Huizenga, 24:13.12.
Girls Team Results: Hart 16, Whitehall 64, Montague 78, Ravenna 128, Oakridge 132, Mason County Central 132.
Mason County Central Girls: 5-Nyah Tyron, 20:00.98, 32-Jaden Petersen, 23:47.22, 45-Gabby Jensen, 25:01.52, 50-Gracie Weinert, 25:46.43, 62-Mya Sterley, 28:16.29, 63-Ava Brooks, 29:10.24, 64-AshlynRose Kelley, 29:23.67, 65-Aylin Davila, 29:52.70.
Hart Girls: 1-Alyson Enns, 18:24.80, 2-Audrianna Enns, 18:43.88, 3-Savannah Ackley, 18:57.89, 4-Lynae Ackley, 19:32.13, 6-Lauren VanderLaan, 20:27.82, 15-Savanna Owens, 21:55.20, 17-Layla Creed, 22:11.76, 23-Sadie Sorensen, 23:10.13, 25-Gina VanderKodde, 23:27.19, 27-Kelly VanderKodde, 23:33.95, 31-Abigail Pretty, 23:46.64, 35-Dayrin Ramirez, 24:09.90, 36-Liszet Hernandez, 24:22.48, 59-Yamille Zarraga, 27:27.44.