PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Hart’s cross country teams swept the top honors at the first West Michigan Conference jamboree hosted by Mason County Central Tuesday afternoon at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
The host Spartans finished fourth in both the boys and girls races.
“The weather was good. It was a little bit windy. The course was in great shape again,” Sanders said.
He said the order of finish by the teams was about what he expected with state-ranked Hart on top followed by Whitehall, Montague and his Spartans. He was happy with the run by Gavin Shirey and another big mover.
“Gage Tyron was 17th,” Sanders said. “He moved up quite a bit. He’s starting to come on, too. It’s good to see that. Everybody’s times were a little faster.
“Hart and Whitehall are pretty tough. Montague has a good boys team as well.”
The Spartans were led on the girls side by Nyah Tyron, who was ninth.
“She’s looking forward to improving and dropping more time,” Sanders said. “This is her first year as a runner. I think the cross country bug bit her a bit.”
Sanders was impressed with Jaden Petersen and Gracie Weinert. Weinert was the Spartans’ third-best runner.
“It was a good day for the Spartans,” he said.
WMC boys team results: Hart 17, Whitehall 59, Montague 76, Mason County Central 92, Ravenna 159, Oakridge 161.
Mason County Central boys: 15-Gavin Shirey, 19:04.00. 17-Spencer Johnson, 19:17.50. 20-Gage Tyron, 19:35.50. 24-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 19:49.20. 28-Thomas Wagner, 20:02.30. 31-Hunter White, 20:43.60. 32-Jack VanderHaag, 20:43.90.
Hart boys: 1-Alex Enns, 16:50.80. 2-Spencer VanderZwaag, 17:29.30. 3-Clayton Ackley, 17:35.90. 5-Seth Ackley, 18:08.40. 6-Wyatt Dean, 18:16.10. 9-Michael Tubbs, 18:29.70. 12-Noah Bosley, 18:48.60.
WMC girls team results: Hart 17, Whitehall 61, Montague 85, Mason County Central 99, Ravenna 125, Oakridge 143.
Mason County Central girls: 9-Nyah Tyron, 21:47.76. 18-Jaden Petersen, 23:18.32. 26-Gracie Weinert, 24:51.08. 29-Emily Adams, 25:08.75. 30-Jayden Baker, 25:09.54. 31-Gabby Jensen, 25:10.12. 43-Ava Brooks, 29:22.72. 45-Marissa Quillan, 29:28.23.
Hart girls: 1-Alyson Enns, 18:41.18. 2-Savannah Ackley, 18:48.90. 3-Audrianna Enns, 19:26.70. 4-Lynae Ackley, 19:58.06. 8-Lauren VanderLaan, 21:39.48. 15-Layla Creed, 22:55.95.