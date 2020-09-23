MUSKEGON — Hart continued its West Michigan Conference dominance Tuesday night, running away with first place in the boys and girls meets while Mason County Central teams each finished fourth.
For the boys, all seven Pirate runners finished in the top 11 including a 1-2-3 finish from Alex Enns, Spencer VanderZwaag and Clayton Ackley. Seth Ackley and Wyatt Dean rounded out the top five with sixth and seventh place finishes.
Gavin Shirey was the top runner for the Spartans Tuesday night finishing 13th while Gage Tyron came in 17th and Spencer Johnson coming in 19th.
On the girls side, it was a 1-2-3-4 finish for Hart from Alyson Enns, Audrianna Enns, Savannah Ackley and Lynae Ackley.
The Spartans were led by Nyah Tyron with a 10th place finish, followed by Jaden Petersen in 21st and Emily Adams in 29th.
Mason County Central will be back in Oakridge this Saturday competing in the Oakridge Invite.
WMC boys team results: Hart 19, Whitehall 68, Montague 77, Mason County Central 84, Ravenna 148, Shelby 160.
Mason County Central Boys: 13-Gavin Shirey, 19:06.20. 17-Gage Tyron, 19:21.42. 19-Spencer Johnson, 19:24.97. 21-Thomas Wagner, 20:05.92. 22-Jay Danielson, 20:07.66. 25-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 20:26.04. 32-Hunter White, 21:06.26. 34-Jack VanderHaag, 21:37.64.
Hart Boys: 1-Alex Enns, 17:07.90. 2-Spencer VanderZwaag, 17:26.28. 3-Clayton Ackley, 17:46.60. 6-Seth Ackley, 18:06.91. 7-Wyatt Dean, 18:19.10. 9-Noah Bosley, 18:29.88. 11-Michael Tubbs, 18:58.10.
WMC girls team results: Hart 17, Whitehall 60, Montague 71, Mason County Central 111, Oakridge 132, Ravenna 146
Mason County Central Girls: 10-Nyah Tyron, 22:19.18. 21-Jaden Petersen, 24:04.16. 29-Emily Adams, 25:47.29. 34-Gracie Weinert, 26:39.99. 35-Gabby Jensen, 27:03.78. 37-Jayden Baker, 27:26.59. 43-Mya Sterley, 32:33.62. 44-Ava Brooks, 32:48.56.
Hart Girls: 1-Alyson Enns, 18:45.53. 2-Audrianna Enns, 18:58.88, 3-Savannah Ackley, 19:14.04. 4-Lynae Ackley, 20:27.39. 8-Laren VanderLaan, 21:51.58. 13-Layla Creed, 23:06.16. 18-Savanna Owens, 23:37.13