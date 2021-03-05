HART — A strong first half helped lead the Hart Pirates boys basketball team to a 72-62 win over the Fruitport Calvary Christian Eagles Thursday night.
Hart (3-8) opened the game with a 21-9 lead and added on to that lead in the second with a 40-21 advantage they would take into the locker room.
The Pirates' offense stayed hot in the third, as they extended their lead to 24 points with one quarter to play.
The Eagles (5-4) offense awoke in the fourth scoring 22 points to Harts eight, but wasn't enough as the Pirates hung on for the win.
Parker Hovey led the Pirates with 18 points, followed by Tony Rayo with 11 while Zach Bitely and Kohen Porter chipped in with 10 points.