HOUGHTON LAKE — Hart’s competitive cheerleading team scored the highest of the Division 4 schools at the Cheer on the Lake Saturday at Houghton Lake with Mason County Central finishing the midst of the 17 Division 4 schools.
Hart’s team scored 752.84 points, better than runner-up Lawton by more than 20 points. Mason County Central scored 681.76 points to finish seventh overall and third between the 10 schools in the same district.
Hart scored 231.8 points in the first round, best in the field by 1.5 points over Lawton. Central scored 214 points., fourth-best between the schools in the same district.
In the second round, the Pirates had 211.34 points, again the best in the field, and better by 0.98 points. Central had 181.06 points in the second round, fourth best in the district grouping, and it had an eight point penalty.
Hart’s third round was 309.7, and it was the best among the schools. Hart’s total was 20.8 points better than Lawton’s. Central scored 294.7 points in the third round, third-best in the 17-school field of Division 4 teams.