KALAMAZOO — Hart’s wrestling team saw its season come to a close as the Pirates dropped a dual, 64-15 to perennial Division 3 powerhouse Dundee at the MHSAA team wrestling state tournament at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.
Just three of Hart’s wrestlers picked up victories, and well after Dundee had the dual in hand. Adrian Tice got a 6-1 decision against Ethan Collins at 190 pounds, Adrian Lara pinned Ethan Collins at 215 pounds in 3 minutes, 33 seconds, and Ivan Lara pinned Aden Massingill at 285 pounds in 4 minutes, 30 seconds.
The Vikings advanced to wrestle Constantine in the state semifinals Saturday. Dundee has won five straight state championships and eight of the last 10 state titles. Those other two times, the Vikings were the state runner-up. Dundee has not been a state champion or state runner-up since 2011.
Fellow West Michigan Conference members Whitehall won its dual, 48-24, against Gladstone. Whitehall wrestles Algonac in the semifinals Saturday morning.
The winners of each semifinal will square off in the final Saturday evening.