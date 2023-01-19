RAVENNA — Hart's wrestling team gave up just six team points in sweeping a pair of West Michigan Conference duals Wednesday evening in Ravenna.
The Pirates defeated the host Bulldogs, 78-6. In the second dual, Hart defeated Holton, 84-0.
Double winners for the Pirates were Ayden Dodge (106 pounds), Emmanuel Ortega (113), Halen Boos (120), Julian Vazquez (126), Jose Luis Andaverde (132), Trayce Tate (138), Bryce Jorissen (144), Chico Salgado (150), Guillermo Ortega (157), Alex Hicks (165), Zane Thomas (175), Manuel Vazquez (190) and Ivan Lara (285).
Hart wrestles again on Wednesday, Jan. 25, when it travels to Whitehall for WMC duals against the Vikings and Hesperia.