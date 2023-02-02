FREMONT — Hart’s wrestling team picked up a pair of victories to conclude the regular season’s dual portion, defeating West Michigan Conference foes Orchard View, 63-15, and Fremont, 51-19.
Hart senior Bryce Jorissen earned his 100th victory during the night, too. Jorissen, at 138 pounds, pinned both of his opponents.
Other double winners for the Pirates were Emmanuel Ortega (113), Halen Boos (120), Austin Martinez (126), Trayce Tate (132), Guillermo Ortega (150), Alex Hicks (157/165) and Adrian Lara (215).
The Pirates finished the regular season with a 28-5 record in duals and 11-1 in the WMC. Hart heads to Orchard View Saturday for the WMC tournament.