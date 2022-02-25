KALAMAZOO — Hart’s wrestling team dropped its MHSAA Division 3 team state quarterfinal dual to Imlay City Friday afternoon at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, 45-24.
The Spartans were able to take a six-point lead on a pin at 125 pounds in the third match-up of the dual, and the Pirates were unable to retake the lead.
Hart opened the dual with a 6-0 decision by Julian Vasquez at 112 pounds, but Imlay City matched the dual with a three-point decision at 119 pounds, 3-3. Then cam a pin by Imlay City’s Cristian Rojas at 125 pounds.
Imlay City led by 18 points at point point before Hart rallied to draw within seven points on a pin by Alex Hicks at 171 pounds in 3:40 against Imlay City’s Brady Vanderploeg, 27-20.
The Spartans responded with with a pin in three of the next four bouts to secure the victory.
Also picking up victories for Hart were Mason Cantu at 145 pounds with a technical fall, Zane Thomas at 160 pounds with a pin and Leo Guadarrama with a major decision at 215 pounds.
Hart finished the season 30-6. Imlay City is 28-5.