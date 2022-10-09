PORTLAND — Hart’s Clayton Ackley and Jessica Jazwinski set the pace at the large Portage Invitational Saturday as each won their respective gender’s Division 3 race in Portage.
Hart won the 35-school Division 3 meet, besting second place Hanover-Horton by 46 points.
Clayton Ackley won the race with a time of 15:56.6.
Finishing fifth was What Dean (16:10.1), Seth Ackley was 17th (16:43.5), Max Stitt finished 21st (16:58.5) and Caleb Bitely was 30th (17:16.2). Also running for the Pirates were Easton Vander Zwaag (52nd, 17:44.1), Josef Bromley (61st, 17:53.8), Jack Slotman (62nd, 17:55.0), Tyler Vanderzanden (114th, 18:54.0), Bryce VanderKodde (148th, 19:15.2), Avery Guikema (169th, 19:34.7), Ethan Schaner (212th, 20:14.8) and Matthew Frasier (294th, 22:10.6) in the 361-runner race.
The Pirates’ girls were second to Traverse City St. Francis as the Gladiators won by 11 points in the 31-school race.
Jessica Jazwinski won the girls race with a time of 17:15.1. Only Holland West Ottawa’s Helen Sachs ran a faster time throughout the day as Sachs finished the Division 1 race in 17:03.0.
Alyson Enns was fourth with an 18:32.6. Rounding out Hart’s scoring was Lexie Beth Nienhuis (25th, 20:21.6), Kenai Kok (38th, 20:51.0) and Savanna Owens (44th, 21:01.6).
Also running for the Pirates were Abigail Pretty (47th, 21:08.6), Lauren Pretty (68th, 21:53.2), Lilly Hopkins (105th, 22:49.1), Abigail Studer (126th, 23:08.6), Harriet Kidder (162nd, 24:08.6), Lillian Wolf (217th, 25:34.3), Imogene Brumbaugh (269th, 27:42.5), Anaya VanderZwaag (280th, 28:44.3) and Kelly VanderKodde (295th, 29:59.7) in the 308-runner race.