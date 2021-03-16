HESPERIA — Mason County Eastern's offense struggled in a 54-18 loss to Hesperia Monday Night.
The Cardinals trailed 14-4 after one, 26-11 at the half, with the Panthers taking a 40-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lucia Huarte led the Cardinals with six points while Jessica Smith added five points.
Eastern falls to 7-7 on the year and will host Brethren on Wednesday in a league match.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (18)
L. Howe 1 0-2 2, Huarte 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 2-3 5, Blais 1 0-0 3, Tyndall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 2-5 18.
HESPERIA (54)
Romero 4 0-0 11, Frees 0 1-2 1, Bayle 6 4-7 16, Norberg 1 0-0 2, Slater 1 0-0 2, Joppich 3 0-0 6, Homfeld 3 1-2 7, Tinkham 3 3-4 9. Totals 21 9-15 54.
MC Eastern;4;7;4;3;—;18
Hesperia;14;12;14;14;—;54
Three-point goals—Mason County Eastern (2): Smith, Blais. Hesperia (3): Romero 3. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 11, Hesperia 6.