Local schools already took a step to limit participation in athletics when the MHSAA weighed in Friday, effectively creating a dead period for the next three weeks.
Ludington and Mason County Central were two of the local schools that reached the decision to prohibit access to school facilities until at least April 6 because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to close all K-12 schools to combat the spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus.
Then the MHSAA weighed in.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association directed all member schools to suspend activities in all sports for all seasons — effective Monday, March 16 through at least Sunday, April 5 — to fall in line with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order that all schools close for the next three weeks in order to deter the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement on the group’s website.
