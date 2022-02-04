Pere Marquette Expeditions hosted its Monster Pike Tournament on Jan. 29. Wesley Hodges won the tournament with a 36 3/4-inch pike caught on Hackert Lake with a smelt. Hodges won $600. Finishing second was Jeff Balkema. Balkema caught a 36 1/2-inch pike on a lake in Newaygo County with a sucker. He won $360. Finishing third was Jim Rotta, and he caught a 36-inch pike on Upper Hamlin Lake with smelt. In all, there were 120 entrants into the tournament.
