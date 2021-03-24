CUSTER — It was a game of two halves on Tuesday night between Mason County Eastern and Pentwater in an MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal, as the Falcons used a strong second half to come away with a 48-38 win over the host Cardinals.
Even with a slow start to the game, Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas was encouraged by the way her team fought throughout.
“After the first quarter, I told the guys if that’s the worst quarter we have and we’re only down 11, we will be OK,” Wojtas said. “We stepped it up and kept our scoring up every quarter after that.”
While the offenses struggled to get much going on the offensive end in the opening five minutes of game time, the Cardinals took the early lead, scoring the first seven points of the game and keeping the Falcons scoreless.
The Eastern defense stayed tough throughout the first quarter, allowing zero field goals for the quarter and giving up just two free throws.
Offensively, the outside shots started falling with threes from Darin Stever and Wyatt Crawford helped stretch the Cardinal lead to 13-2 after one.
Pentwater’s offense awoke in the second quarter, quickly erasing the Cardinal lead with a 12-1 run to knot the game up at 14-all with 3:30 to play in the half.
A 3-0 run by the Cardinals (3-14) gave them back their lead with 30 seconds to play as they took a 17-14 lead into the half.
Khole Hofmann wasted little time giving the Falcons (9-4) a lead, as a three in their opening possession and a free throw on Pentwater’s next gave them a 18-17 edge.
Eastern didn’t allow Pentwater to lead for long as a 4-0 run gave the Cardinals back the lead at 21-18.
Following a three-point-play from Hofmann that tied the game back up at 21, the two teams traded baskets, but it was a three from Pentwater’s Will Workema-Grondsma that gave the Falcons a one-point lead with 3:16 to play in the back-and-forth third quarter.
Three straight layups from three different Falcons to end the third quarter extended the Pentwater lead to seven as they took a 30-23 lead into the final stanza.
An 8-1 run to start the quarter from the Cardinals quickly erased the Falcon lead completely in just over a minute of game time, as it knotted the teams up at 31.
That didn’t seem to phase the Falcons one bit, as they went on a 4-0 run in just under 30 seconds to regain the lead for Pentwater thanks to layups from Hofmann and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr.
Eastern and Pentwater traded baskets midway through the fourth over a nearly four minute stretch, with the Falcons adding onto their lead, holding on to a 38-33 advantage with 2:18 to play in regulation.
Free throw shooting was a big key for the Falcons down the stretch, going a perfect 10-of-10 from the line to ice the win.
Following the loss, Cardinals coach Mark Forner said he and his team were just thankful to have been able to have a season after all the uncertainty this season had.
“We just wanted to be able to play and having whatever amount of games we had was extra for us. I was proud of how the guys played with integrity all year,” Forner said. “Even though the game didn’t end the way we wanted, I hope that our seniors are going out with a good taste in their mouth.”
Hofmann led all scorers with 25 points along with 12 rebounds, while Plummer Eisenlohr chipped in with 10.
Clay Shoup paced the Cardinals with 12 points, followed by Darin Stever with 10 along with Wyatt Crawford and Eli Shoup adding six. Stever finished with seven rebounds while Shoup had eight. Crawford had four assists.
Pentwater moves on to the district semifinals Thursday night hosted by Mason County Eastern as they will face Baldwin (12-1). The game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
PENTWATER (48)
Werkema-Grondsma 2 2-2 7, Plummer-Eisenlohr 2 6-9 10, Hofmann 5 14-20 25, Stoneman 3 0-4 6. Totals: 12 22-35 48.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (38)
C. Shoup 5 0-1 12, Stever 4 0-0 10, Crawford 2 1-2 6, Drake 1 2-6 4, E. Shoup 2 2-3 6. Totals: 14 5-12 38.
Pentwater;2;14;16;18;—;48
MC Eastern;13;4;6;15;—;38
Three-point goals—Pentwater (2): Werkema-Grondsma, Hofmann. Mason County Eastern (5): C. Shoup 2, Stever 2, Crawford. Total fouls—Pentwater 14, Mason County Eastern 20. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Drake.
In the other district semifinal, Marion edged Walkerville, 54-51.
The Wildcats (3-11) trailed 32-29 at halftime, and had a deeper deficit heading into the fourth quarter. Marion (5-7) had a five-point lead at that point. Marion went 5-of-6 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory.
Walkerville was led by Alex Sheehy with 18 points followed by Jared Lopez with 16 points. Marion was led by Mason Salisbury with 14 points followed by Riley Moggo with 11.
Marion advanced to the 5:30 p.m. Thursday district semifinal against McBain Northern Michigan Christian (10-2).
WALKERVILLE (51)
Chase 1 0-1 3, Sheehy 7 2-4 18, Jo.Lopez 1 0-0 2, Simpson 1 0-0 2, Santillan 2 0-0 5, Ja.Lopez 7 2-3 16, Brandstetter 1 0-0 3, DeLaPaz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 4-8 51.
MARION (54)
Seeley 1 0-0 3, Peterson 4 0-0 9, Salisbury 4 5-6 14, Yowell 3 0-0 7, Prielipp 2 4-4 8, Moggo 3 2-5 11, Jenema 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 11-15 54.
Walkerville;17;12;7;15;—;51
Marion;13;19;9;13;—;54
Three-point goals—Walkerville (5): Chase, Sheehy 2, Santillan, Brandstatter. Marion (4): Seeley, Peterson, Salisbury, Yowell. Total fouls—Walkerville 14, Marion 14. Fouled out—none.